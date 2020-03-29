Yates County Public Health has received notification today that a Yates County resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual who is in his/her 30‘s is currently under a mandatory isolation in his/her home and is being monitored by Public Health. Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed case. Anyone identified as having close contact with the individual will be contacted by Public Health.

"We have been preparing for cases of COVID-19 in Yates County," states Public Health Director, Deborah Minor. "Residents should continue social distancing and stay home as much as possible. We need residents to limit contact with others to slow the spread, especially to our seniors and individuals with underlying medical conditions."

"Yates County will be following the guidance set forth by New York State and will not be releasing town of residence for positive cases in Yates County at this time," states Winona Flynn, Yates County Administrator.

Flynn adds, "We have a duty to protect the privacy of our residents. It is important to remember that the preventative measures we need everyone to take remain the same."

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you develop these symptoms, call your healthcare provider for instructions.

Public Health is encouraging all residents to take the following actions to reduce the spread COVID-19:

• Stay home and practice social distancing; only leave your house for absolute necessities.

• If you are sick, please stay home. Most cases of COVID-19 are mild and can be managed at home.

• If you have symptoms such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath and think you are too sick to stay home or if you have questions, call your healthcare provider.

• Wash your hands often with warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

• Do not return to work until you have been fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medications.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw in the trash or cough or sneeze into the inside of your arm.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as faucet handles, door knobs, countertops and other surfaces.

For questions about COVID-19, contact the New York State hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or Public Health at 315-536-5160. For more information, please visit www.yatescounty.org or https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/.