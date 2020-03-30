Home learning crucial as shutdown extended to April 15, possibly longer

HORNELL — Times are strange at the Hornell City School District, and throughout New York state.

It’s been weeks since COVID-19 forced the closure of Hornell CSD, but teachers, administrators and students alike are forging ahead in these uncertain times doing all that they can to maintain the quality education that would be provided if the doors were still open.

“Obviously this is a world-wide thing and there is a lot of angst over (COVID-19), but we have a staff here that is doing the best that they can to support the kids in our district and our community even from afar,” said Hornell CSD Superintendent Jeremy Palotti. “We saw it last week as we ramped up for closure, and our teachers did a wonderful job of getting resources and getting information out to students and parents.”

And while things can never be the same as they were in the classroom, the learning has never stopped as teachers have done all that they can to provide students with access to valuable materials whether that is through hardcopy or online resources.

“Our initial push was to just get opportunities, resources and as much stuff as we could out to parents. We just wanted to get some level of engagement with our students and their parents so that we could prevent a regression,” said Palotti.

Apart from the normal resources of handouts, packets and FaceBook updates, the school has also provided a number of online resources to the students through teaching websites at all grade levels. And with the availability of a chromebook for each student, Hornell CSD was arguably ahead of the curve when it comes to learning online.

“There is a phrase that we say, we are building the plane while it is in the air. And that’s what we are doing with our instruction. The teachers have embraced technology for a while, and I’m pretty grateful that we made the decision to go one-for-one so that we have a chromebook for every student. We have the technology and we have always been using it, but we are leaning on it much more now,” said Palotti.

Of course, there are many more challenges now that students are not within the district. While every student does have the ability to access a chromebook, some students don’t have the ability to access the internet. But Palotti says that HCSD is working on that as well and is attempting to get every student the access that they need to keep up with the work they want to do.

“As a district, we’ve worked on providing access to anyone who needs it or requests it. We have enough chrome books for every kid in the district, and families either have it, or they have the ability to get it,” said Palotti. “And our next big push is to assess what the needs are. One of our administrators is working individually with families who need internet access. We are working with different internet providers as well. And there are a number of different things that we can do, including working on making more hotspots throughout the community. Currently, all of our schools operate as a hot spot, and our internet is strong enough that you could definitely be sitting in a car in our parking lot and still get the internet.”

In the Wellsville Central School District, Superintendent David Foster echoed those concerns.

“While the challenges of a lack of internet coverage for some of our families remains a problem, we are striving to provide an education where our students’ skills don’t erode and emphasize keeping our secondary students on track for cumulative exams (Regents) so that seniors can graduate and all students don’t fall behind in terms of earning credit toward graduation,” Foster said.

But as any administrator and teacher will tell you, school is about much more than just learning math and English. There is also a major social aspect of being within a district that students are now missing out on, although Palotti and high school principal Scott Carroll stated that they are working on ways to incorporate that as well.

“One of my first emails to staff was about socialization and the engagement of kids in a social way. And I asked them that in their planning, to try and figure out different ways that we can socialize. And I think that social distancing and the usage of that term, it’s sad because it really should be physical distancing. We want to maintain physical distance, but we still want to maintain our socialization. And I think in order to do that, we have to be intentional, so I have asked teachers to be reflective on how we can be socially present while physically distant,” said Palotti. “It’s hard because we don’t know what the responsiveness will be, but one of the things I’m encouraging is to be able to have some sort of live meeting - whether its a read aloud, a class meeting or even just an open chat within a classroom. That way we can kind of get at some semblance of regular social conversations.”

Carroll noted that students have never been more connected, even if they’re separated by city blocks or many miles.

“I think the kids are doing pretty good socially because of snapchat, instagram and all of the other social media outlets that they have. But I know our staff is trying very hard to become a part of those with things like zoom and some other programs that allow them to interact with students,” said Carroll. “And we have a meeting scheduled with the senior class advisors as well as the seniors to try and talk about future plans and future activities. We might not have a lot of answers, but at least we will be hearing some of their concerns and we can understand where they are coming from.”

Cuomo extends shutdown through April 15

As of right now, the future is very uncertain and there is no realistic timetable for when things will return to normal.

New York will keep its schools closed until at least April 15 as the state continues to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

“We may return to a school where we will continue to practice social distancing as best we can,” Foster said. “Our normal events such as prom, field days, graduation, extracurricular and athletic activities will likely be modified to allow social distancing or other prudent measures. I believe all of the experiences of school are of such value that they must continue as soon as possible.”

Palotti also reacted to the news.

“We are working to prepare an instructional plan for a longer school closure, should that be necessary,” he said. “Details on that will be released early next week. We are hopeful that a longer closure will not be necessary, but want to be prepared for any scenario.”

Regardless of the state’s timeline for resuming school, both Palotti and Carroll have emphasized that they are extremely proud of the work that has already been done, and are looking forward to seeing what students and staff alike come up with over the coming weeks.

“The teachers, the custodial staff, the food service staff and transportation - they deserve all of the credit. They are the ones on the front lines right now and they are the ones getting all of this completed,” said Carroll. “We are here on zoom having discussions, but they are the ones implementing those plans, and I couldn’t be more proud of our staff and the things that they are coming up with. For example, Andrew Newman and Tim Crowe have an almost 80-percent participation rate with the things they are doing, and that’s really impressive stuff. Everyone has stepped up, and they all deserve the credit.”

“And that’s across the board,” added Palotti. “We have teachers that are reading bedtime stories — there are all sorts of things that are going out there. We even have some kids that are doing some writings that are being published. I mean, kids are literally becoming published authors right now and it’s awesome. We are trying to help our kids get famous within their own right.”