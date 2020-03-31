The nation's 15,000 food distributors have found their once bustling warehouses have ground to a near halt

Hidden in the shadow of the novel coronavirus devastation of the nation's restaurant industry is a food distribution backbone now facing a drastic sales decline.

The nation's 15,000 food distributors — companies that supply restaurants, fast-food outlets, campus dining halls, airline caterers, arenas, stadiums, school cafeterias with everything from meats to produce to paper goods — have found their once bustling warehouses have ground to a near halt as many of the nation's estimated 660,000 restaurants closed or doing take-out only business.

"The food service industry has taken a significant hit and food distribution is right in the middle of it," said Mark Allen, the chief executive officer of the McLean, Virginia-based Independent Food Distributors Association.

At some distributors, business has fallen off as much as 70%, Allen estimated.

Food distribution is the $300 billion industry that is largely invisible to the average restaurant patron.

But the 350,000 people working in food distribution are a critical cog in the public's growing appetite for food away from home, and the industry is struggling in New York and elsewhere as the supply chain dries up.

Companies who make the food for restaurants have nowhere to sell

Most prominent in the industry is Sysco, whose trucks can be seen across the nation's highways arriving at restaurant doors early in the morning resupplying restaurants with the next day's provisions.

With $60 billion in sales last year and $1.7 billion in profits, Sysco is the behemoth in an industry that is otherwise populated by family-owned enterprises.

In a note on the company's web site, Kevin Hourican, Sysco chief executive, said roughly half of the company's customers are local independents and the other half are various chain restaurants.

"Many of these customers are still safely operating under take-out, drive-through and/or delivery options. We are continuing to support our customers with the food related products that they need," he said.

"We are actively engaging our customers who don’t normally utilize a take-out or third-party delivery model to help them develop these capabilities."

Eat at the Darden-owed restaurant — Red Lobster, Longhorn Steakhouse or Olive Garden, among others — and the cooks get regular stock replenishment from vast distribution centers spread out across the nation.

Same for any other chain restaurant. Independent restaurateurs also depend on these distributors a bulk of their supplies.

"We've always been the silent supply chain," Allen said.

Growth screeches to a halt for food distributors

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, meals outside the home account for a little more than half the money spent on food.

The number of restaurants across the nation surged in the past 50 years, according USDA statistics, fueled, partially, by the growth in franchised chains.

As food service grew, so did the distributors.

Restaurant operators have come to depend on these centrally located supply houses.

Annually, 8.7 billion cases of product go out food distributor warehouse doors to fill the unceasing demand food service industry supplied — until a little more than two weeks ago.

In New York's Southern Tier, sales volume at Willow Run Foods fell off the cliff, but Chief Executive Terry Wood is loath to initiate layoffs — especially his truck drivers — fearing that they may find alternative employment and wont return when the economy rebounds.

He characterized his approach as "magnanimous and selfish."

There may be legitimate business reasons to trim personnel costs in light of the "dramatic" decline in sales because of the public health crisis, but Willow Run is holding off.

Wood wants to assure his 430 workers at the 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Kirkwood, Broome County, continue to receive a weekly paycheck and are still on the payroll when, inevitably, business returns to normal.

He is using reserves built up over the years to cover the expense.

Willow Run trucks, with their red and blue striping and "success through customer satisfaction" company motto emblazoned on the trailers, are common sights along the major Northeast roadways, delivering supplies to major fast food outlets such as Wendy's, Arby's and Popeyes, among others.

Layoffs a last resort at food distributors

While delivery volumes are trimmed because some of the fast-food outlets Willow Run normally stocks are closed — in airports, malls, and campuses — drive-thru service at free-standing restaurants continues, and those must be supplied through the coronavirus pandemic.

New York on March 20 shuttered all non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars except for takeout orders.

"We don't want to lay people off," Wood said, echoing a common theme across the industry.

Hospitals, nursing homes and military installations still need normal regular deliveries.

Before the crisis, tractor trailer drivers were in short supply.

Letting go that critical component of the work force when they could still find similar employment elsewhere would put the industry in a bind when the crisis lapses

"Laying people off is a last resort," Allen said. "Drivers are really what makes this industry go."

Restaurants in New York close at rapid pace as distributors seek alternatives

That isn't the case among their customers.

The Cheesecake Factory, for instance, furloughed 41,000 hourly employees because of partial closings at restaurants caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Filings on the New York Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications board are piling up, with restaurants and other food service businesses at the front of the line.

The National Restaurant Association on Monday estimated New York restaurants have lost $1.9 billion in sales — a 58% decrease compared to this time last year — and have beenforced to slash more than 250,000 jobs.

Wood's drivers, in the meantime, are doubling up in their truck cabs, teaming up for critical deliveries.

Where business has dried up, some distributors have pivoted, redirecting some supplies, particularly fresh and dated goods, into a pinched retail supply chain, Allen said.

Restaurants will open, eventually, but some may not be able to survive through the extended closing.

"Short-term, this is going to be very painful," Allen said. "No doubt about it, restaurants will go under."