Hornell Walmart, Wegmans visited while symptomatic

BATH — Hours after announcing Steuben County’s first death associated with COVID-19, the Steuben County Public Health Department reported that nine additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total to 49 confirmed cases. The individuals reported Thursday are residents of City of Hornell, the Town of Bath, the Town of Caton, the Town of Fremont, the Town of Greenwood, the Village of Arkport, the Village of Bath, and the Village of North Hornell.

Four of the individuals are currently hospitalized, bringing the current number of Steuben County case hospitalizations to 12.

The other individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

The investigations indicate that most of the individuals followed Public Health protocols, resulting in limited public exposure risks. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations while symptomatic.

· March 22-28 – B&D Stoves in Howard

· March 23 or March 24 in the afternoon – Walmart in Hornell

· March 26 in the afternoon – Tops in Bath

· March 26-27 – Mountainbrow Townhomes in the City of Corning

· March 26 to April 1 – Bluebird Trail Farm in Caton

· April 1 in the morning – Wegmans in Hornell

Hornell hotspot

The City of Hornell now has 10 cases, the highest in the county. Factoring in neighboring municipalities, the Hornell area has accounted for over half the cases thus far.

"Hornell is a hot spot for us right now," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith Thursday.

"We haven’t found a correlation of one individual," County Manager Jack Wheeler said of the Hornell cases. "There is no common root cause."

One problem that remains, in Steuben and around the country, is the availability of personal protective equipment for health care workers.

"One of the biggest issues that we struggle with and are working on is the supply chain," Emergency Services Director Tim Marshall said. "We’re working very closely with our state partners to push supplies out as we receive them."

He said that includes any regular supply of those supplies -- masks, gloves, etc. -- that the county had on hand prior to the crisis.

"Unfortunately there are just not enough supplies to be had (for) people that need them right now," Marshall said.

First death

Earlier Thursday, the Public Health Department received notification of the death of an individual who was previously reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was an 89-year-old female from the Village of Bath who died while hospitalized.

"We are heartbroken over the death of one of our residents," said Smith. "It is so important for people to continue to stay home and limit contact to minimize the devastating impact of COVID-19. Please help us fight this disease. The more people continue to congregate and go out into the community, the worse Steuben will be."

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

"We sadly reported our first death due to COVID-19 today," said Smith. "You can help us limit the number of times we have to report such devastating news by staying home and eliminating all social contacts outside the home. We are asking for your help in saving lives in Steuben County."

COVID-19 testing, prevention

Smith noted the county has tested 365 individuals, 289 of which had returned negative results as of Thursday afternoon.

Steuben County has 177 people in some form of quarantine or isolation, and 12 hospitalized with the virus.

Smith said there are eight county residents who have contracted the disease and since have fully recovered.

Test availability has become less of an obstacle for local health officials, Smith said, with no significant backlog waiting to be tested right now.

"For the most part, those who need to be tested are getting tested," she said.

Smith noted that means those who medical personnel determine should be tested are able to be tested -- not all those who want to be tested.

County officials also took the time to reinforce the need to follow public health guidelines.

"Not that residents weren’t taking this seriously before, but we have our first death," Wheeler said. "It’s a sobering moment."

He said he recognizes following social distancing guidelines is hard, and will get harder.

"As it goes on, it becomes tougher for all of us to comply," Wheeler said. "But this is a marathon, it’s not a sprint."

On the other hand, some things should be obvious.

"One of the things we’re hearing about is groups getting together to go grocery shopping together," Wheeler said. "That is not a safe practice."

Smith said the danger is not just to those who chose to gather in that way.

"By people going shopping in groups, it’s [also] putting those essential workers at risk," she added.

Smith said the biggest problem the county has seen in spreading the virus has been individual behavior.

"It only takes a few individuals who have symptoms, get tested, and don’t go immediately into isolation," she said. "They are ill, they have symptoms, but we get reports that they are out and about."

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org