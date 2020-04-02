HORNELL — Monday night, the City of Hornell Common Council approved a budget with a tax hike of 2.91% and major cuts to city services, including the summer rec program and support for the Hornell Public Library.

Both were attributed to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on city coffers as much economic activity has been curtailed by Gov. Cuomo’s "New York on Pause" executive order.

State government and local municipalities are bracing for major reductions in revenue. In the Maple City, Mayor John Buckley predicted the impact could be devastating.

"You will see dramatic declines in revenues for local governments all across New York State including the City of Hornell. While the health and well-being of our residents continues to be our top priority, the City is bracing itself to take a big hit financially," Buckley said. "You can’t effectively shut down large segments of the economy, put people out of work, halt commerce and expect it to be business as usual for local governments. You can’t simply turn the economy off and on like a light switch. It doesn’t work that way. The economic impact will likely be devastating."

The following Q&A details how the mayor and the city are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to city finances.

How will revenues be impacted?

The single largest revenue for the City of Hornell is sales tax. Last year we budgeted for $3.8 million in sales tax revenue. With the economic shutdown, we’re projecting a sales tax decline somewhere between 10 and 20 percent, which is a moderate estimate. The courts are also closed, so we will see a decline in that revenue stream as well. There is so much uncertainty as no one knows how long this crisis will last. Unfortunately, the City doesn’t have the luxury of waiting around to see how it plays out. Our fiscal year begins April 1st. Three weeks ago, we had the budget 95% finished. Things were looking good, projects were planned, and we were looking at minimal tax increase of around one percent. Now that entire budget is out the window as our revenue streams are estimated to decline dramatically.

Another concern is resident’s ability to pay their property taxes during this crisis, as many are out of work, which would further hurt revenue. Not having enough cash on hand then becomes a concern. City revenues are staggered throughout the year which means the fund balance to pay expenses fluctuates month to month. It’s a viable concern to be due for an expense and not have projected revenue or fund balance in place to pay the expense.

Can the $10 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative be used to help the budget

No. DRI funds have strict guidelines and can only be used for specific projects outlined in the program. DRI funds can’t be used to fund operations or programs. While it would be nice to be able to access those funds during this crisis, it is not possible.

What is the City doing to address the major revenue shortfall?

Last Tuesday night, the City Finance Committee held a meeting to comb through the draft budget following the projected reduction in sales tax and revenue. Taking the original budget and adjusting it for the expected decline in sales tax, the tax increase to residents spiked to 15%. A 15% tax hike is not acceptable to the Finance Committee, the City Chamberlain or myself. Over the course of several hours, difficult decisions were made. We had to separate and prioritize essential services from non-essential services and go from there. Wednesday morning, I called an emergency meeting of department heads to look for deeper cuts into their respective budgets which is ongoing.

What services/departments are being cut or reduced?

At this point, we have no choice but to cut some non-essential services to make up for the huge revenue loss we are facing. Areas where we are looking to cut or heavily downsize are the Hornell Area Library, the Summer Recreational Program which includes not opening the pool, staffing the playgrounds or Art Center, new equipment purchases, and employee training. We are also considering not replacing upcoming positions that will be open due to retirements in departments that are already short staffed. We are also considering cuts in police, fire and DPW, but that is a last resort. No one wants any of these cuts, but we are out of other options.

Last Fall, the City ordered new a handful of police vehicles and DPW pickup trucks which have already been delivered. If we knew then what we know now, we would have held off. There’s no way to have ever predicted this.

Is there any help or relief on the way?

Everything is upside down. In the span of two weeks, businesses are closed, people are out of work, and fear and anxiety have gripped the nation. Congress is in the process of passing a $2 trillion stimulus package (phase 3). While this funding will help hospitals, individuals and businesses, the bill fails to provide any direct aid for local governments who will suffer mightily as a result of this crisis. Instead, it has funding for municipalities with populations of 500,000 and more. That covers about 36 cities across the country. In other words, small local governments are left behind.

I am in constant communication with Senator Schumer’s office and Congressman Reed’s office. Both indicate there is movement towards a phase 4 stimulus bill which may include aid for local governments. If that happens and when it would happen is anyone’s guess. If additional funding does become available, it would allow us to amend our budget and fund the things that were reduced or cut.

Unfortunately, we have to pass a budget to include a tax levy as we don’t have the luxury of waiting for Congress to act. We are making every effort to keep the tax levy low, and if relief does come in, we will amend the budget accordingly.

While there is no doubt COVID-19 is taking a tremendous human toll, the economic impacts, particularly those on local governments, will be staggering. It is our hope our community does what it does best in a time of hardship and band together, to rise up to help one another, and overcome obstacles as we work through this crisis. These are hard times, but I know we will get through it together.