While the New Balance National Meet in New York City was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, management for nationals selected an All-American team to award athletes for their accomplishments.

Corning’s Angelea Collins earned All-American honors in the racewalk as selected by the New Balance committee.

"I think it’s great," Corning head indoor track coach Andrew Cartwright said. "It’s not anything [the committee] had to do. They didn’t have to do this. It shows they’re truly committed to the kids."

Collins was in the midst of her best season after finishing fourth at the New York Public High School Athletic Association meet held March 8 in Staten Island with a time of 6:56.56.

Collins, a senior, improved her time by nearly 30 seconds, breaking her personal best of 7:21 set in January.

"She was having her best year," said Cartwright. "That’s always what we hope for for athletes in their senior year. She improved her time from 7:38 at states last year."

Collins started her racewalking career as a sophomore, running the race in nine minutes her first go at it and has been progressing ever since.

Collins recalled being ecstatic finishing the 1,500 meter race in under eight minutes at one point in her junior season.

"Breaking eight minutes used to be the biggest thing -- it’s crazy to know that I’ve improved so much," said Collins. "I’m in awe from the time I walked at states. That was never something I thought I was going to do. My progression is due to my coaches and teammates pushing me."

Collins was chosen for All-American status based on her seeding and season overall.

"’I’m very humbled and honored to receive this award," said Collins. "Among all the news right now, it really puts things into perspective. It was really exciting. It was a reassurance of all the hard work I had accomplished in my career."

Collins will receive a shirt and a certificate from New Balance for being selected as an All-American, but opening the e-mail with her coach on the phone was the highlight for her.

"Nationals didn’t come to my mind when coach called me. He wanted to be on the phone. That moment was so special to me."