89-year-old died while hospitalized

BATH — A Steuben County woman with COVID-19 has died, the first death related to the disease reported in the county.

The Steuben County Public Health Department on Thursday received notification of the death of an individual who was previously reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was an 89-year-old female from the Village of Bath who died while hospitalized.

“We are heartbroken over the death of one of our residents,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “It is so important for people to continue to stay home and limit contact to minimize the devastating impact of COVID-19. Please help us fight this disease. The more people continue to congregate and go out into the community, the worse Steuben will be.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.