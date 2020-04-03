ALFRED — For the fifth year in a row, students in Alfred University Professor Sandra Singer’s “Women and Gender in Society” class have held friendly competitions in which each student designed a billboard sign with a positive message about women and gender.

Five years ago, Singer worked with the company that owned a billboard outside the City of Hornell, on state Route 21, to have the winning design posted during March, Women’s History Month. Her class’s first billboard went up in the spring of 2016.

This year, the work of first-year student Karenna Elyse faces Route 21 travelers approaching Hornell from the Alfred direction. Elyse is from Spencerport and is enrolled in Alfred University’s College of Art and Design.

Singer, a professor of Modern Languages and Human Studies, began teaching the course in 2016, after History Professor Vicki Eaklor, who had designed the course originally, became ill. Singer added the billboard competition, in which students in the class vote on their favorite billboard design.