GENESEO — The Livingston County Department of Health (LCDOH) on Friday reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County, which brings the total number of positive cases to twenty.

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County Public Health Director, the cases include:

· A female in her 50s who resides in Springwater; she was tested at her medical provider’s office and is currently at her private residence under mandatory quarantine

· A female in her 80s residing in Avon; investigation is pending

In accordance with state and federal medical privacy laws, additional information about these individuals will not be provided. LCDOH was notified of these positive cases Friday morning.

Rodriguez stated that LCDOH will immediately begin outreach to identify close contacts and potential exposure areas per prescribed New York State regulations.

The updated numbers of positive and negative COVID-19 test results for Livingston County are:

Positive Test results: 20

Negative Test results: 177

LCDOH will continue to update these numbers daily on the County’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at https://www.livingstoncounty.us/1207/COVID-19.

If you have a fever, cough or trouble breathing, call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. If you feel as though you may have had exposure to COVID-19, call LCDOH at 585-243-7270. Call 1-877-280-6775 if you would like general information on COVID-19 or to learn how to volunteer. Livingston County Mental Health has created a help line for community members who need someone to talk to during these stressful times. This is a free and confidential service. Please call 585-243-7251, Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.