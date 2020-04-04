Last month, New York announced it would urge state-regulated financial institutions to offer relief to residents facing hardship due to the coronavirus crisis, including deferring mortgage payments for up to 90 days.

Meanwhile, more than 369,000 New Yorkers filed first-time jobless claims in the week ending March 28, according to the state and federal labor departments, with layoff notices pouring in from the hospitality, food service, entertainment and recreation fields.

Both the state and federal governments are scrambling to come up with ways to bail out workers and businesses who are facing looming bills and payroll obligations.

And they have a series of measures already to help.

“We know there is going to be an economic impact across the state and we are taking new actions to support the thousands of New Yorkers and small businesses who are suffering,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “It's going to be hard, it's going to be disruptive, but we will get through this together."

In addition to mortgage relief, the state encouraged state-regulated entities to waive overdraft fees, ATM fees, late fees for credit cards and negative reporting to credit bureaus for eligible individuals.

Some banks are offering further loan options, such as M&T Bank’s special unsecured personal loan offer of up to $5,000 at a reduced interest rate to cover living expenses or other necessities for clients in certain states, including New York.

Similar relief for businesses and homeowners and a moratorium on foreclosures were included in the federal government’s $2 trillion stimulus package, known as the CARES Act, which passed last week.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that, effective immediately, mortgage servicers must extend deferred or reduced mortgage payment options for up to six months for borrowers who can’t pay their federally-backed mortgage because of the national coronavirus crisis.

Servicers must provide an additional six months of forbearance if requested by the borrower.

Deferral and forbearance are both used to describe a “break period” in payments or a lowering of the payment amount for a temporary period. Often interest continues accruing during forbearance but is postponed during a period of deferral.

For renters, New York has issued a 90-day moratorium on all evictions due to the coronavirus.

As with any new program or law that has emerged from the coronavirus so far, residents are asking who exactly qualifies for financial relief, and what their next steps should be.

How do I know if I qualify for any of these programs?

The short answer is that most people will qualify if they’re clearly experiencing financial hardship, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a CNBC interview this week.

You must have a federally-backed mortgage in order to be eligible for the federal programs. Outside of that, each bank is under guidance from states in which it operates and will deal differently with those customers who hold loans or mortgages owned by that specific bank.

At the federal level, there are no detailed regulations separating those who are eligible from those who aren’t.

If you’ve lost your job and are in immediate danger of not making your federally-backed mortgage or loan payments, you’re very likely to get relief.

“We basically said to the clients on the consumer side, if you are affected by this virus and you need to defer a payment, call us up,” said Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America, in a recent Bloomberg radio interview.

The relief isn’t made for individuals or businesses that aren’t in immediate financial duress, Mnuchin said.

“If people do have jobs, we expect those people to continue paying mortgages,” he said.

When would I have to pay back the deferred payments?

It depends. Options would be:

– Paying the full outstanding loan amount at the end of the deferral/forbearance period

– Paying it at the end of your loan or mortgage

– Rolling it into your monthly payments over time

If a bank owns a loan itself, it can determine the terms of the loan payback. For example, Bank of America is offering clients the ability to tack deferred mortgage payments of up to 90 days to the end of the mortgage or loan.

If the loans are through government-sponsored entities like Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, a specific payment plan would be discussed at the end of the deferral period, according to a Bank of America spokesperson.

The bank took heat from clients in recent weeks who were told they had to pay the full 90 days of the deferred loan back after the deferral period ended.

Borrowers and homeowners should contact their banks directly to find out which type of loan they have and what their options are after the deferral or forbearance period ends.

What about small businesses?

Small business clients can utilize the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a loan initiative meant to help small businesses retain their employees.

The loans are available to small businesses ranging from sole proprietors and freelancers to companies with up to 500 employees, and are backed by the Small Business Administration.

To do so at Bank of America, the first major bank to accept applications starting Friday, most businesses need to supply a basic set of documents to their bank, including 2019 payroll and independent contractor costs.

They must already have a business lending or deposit relationship with the bank as of Feb. 15.

Business owners laid into the policy on social media Friday; many said they were denied loans because they didn’t have a line of credit through the bank, despite being general bank customers for years.

In the first few hours of the accepting period, Bank of America received about 60,000 applications, according to a company spokesperson.

Borrowing clients are being processed first, followed by those who operate their core business account with the bank but don’t borrow, CEO Moynihan said Friday on CNBC.

Those who don’t do their banking with Bank of America should go back to their principal bank, which can process their application the fastest, he said.

The program got off to a rocky start because banks were waiting on the federal government to determine terms of implementation, including interest rates and potential forgiveness of the loans if businesses use them to rehire or retain employees.

Several major banks posted notices on their websites Friday morning, indicating that they were not yet ready to start accepting applications while the details of the program were ironed out.

Are the banks able to handle the crisis and relief efforts?

Unlike the 2008 financial crisis, banks were in a strong position coming into this economic downturn, “thanks to record capital and liquidity levels as well as prudent planning and risk management,” read a statement from the American Bankers Association.

Its website features an alphabetical list of U.S. banks and what they’re doing to help clients and businesses during this time, at www.aba.com/about-us/press-room/industry-response-coronavirus.

Bank of America has hired thousands of people to handle the deluge of client needs, as well guaranteeing their current employees jobs going forward.

“There were no structural issues in the economy,” Moynihan said. “It’s a health care crisis, and I think if we can mitigate that healthcare crisis you will see on the other side of this, a rebound.”