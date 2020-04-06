By The Leader staff

BATH – On Monday, the Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of the deaths of three individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to four.

The individuals were residents of a nursing home in the Hornell area. One individual was a 78-year-old female who died at the nursing home, and the other was a 90-year-old male who died while hospitalized.

The announcement of the death of an 89-year-old female who died at a nursing home in the Hornell area after being hospitalized was announced at 4 p.m.

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.

Steuben County COVID-19 cases rises to 79

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department reported Monday it has received notification that six additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Steuben Public Health Director Darlene Smith said this brings the total to 79 confirmed cases.

The individuals are residents of the City of Hornell and the Village of North Hornell, (five).

All of the cases reported today are linked with previously reported individuals, Smith said. Additional cases have been reported from Elderwood in Hornell.

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Chemung County update

Thirty cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County have been confirmed as of 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the Chemung County COVID-19 hotline.

To this point 466 people have been tested for the virus in Chemung County, 77 of those results are currently pending.

All people tested are placed in quarantine pending the test results. Not all people in quarantine are tested if they don’t become sick.