The Steuben County Public Health Department has announced the death of an individual who previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to five. The individual was a 67-year-old male who died at a nursing home in the Bath area.

"Each death from COVID-19 is a terrible loss for the individual’s family, friends, neighbors, and our community," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith.

Also on Tuesday, officials announced eight additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 87 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:

· City of Hornell (4)

· Town of Dansville (2)

· Town of Greenwood

· Village of Canisteo

One or more of the cases reported today is linked with previously reported individuals. Two of the individuals are hospitalized, bringing the total current number of hospitalizations to 13.

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

The investigations indicate that all of the individuals followed Public Health protocols, resulting in no known public exposure risks.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

"The community’s efforts to continue social distancing and limit all contact outside the home will help save lives," Smith said. "We know the longer this continues, the harder staying home gets, but it really is the most important step community members can take to stop the spread of COVID-19. The lives of others are depending on you, our community members."

Upon further investigation, Steuben officials say two of the cases released yesterday were mistakenly reported as being in the Village of North Hornell; the individuals are actually residents of the City of Hornell. This information has been corrected and is reflected on the case map found at www.steubencony.org/COVIDCaseMap.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.