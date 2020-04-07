Coronavirus has upended the lives of almost all New Yorkers, a new poll showed

ALBANY - Coronavirus has upended the lives of almost all New Yorkers, with 14% saying they are under mandatory quarantine and 42% who said they are self-quarantining themselves in a state with the most cases in the nation.

The results from the Siena College poll Monday showed 87% of New Yorkers said the coronavirus crisis was having "either a somewhat or very significant impact on their daily life."

And for those not living under a mandatory or self-imposed quarantine, 39% said they were least practicing social distancing. Just 4% said they "going about life as usual," which health experts stress should not be happening.

“The coronavirus crisis has turned life upside down for nearly all New Yorkers," Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute, said in a statement.

"Ninety-five percent are either quarantining or cutting back on going out, not being around others and practicing social distancing.“Almost as many, 82 percent, are worried about their health.”

The concerns were largely similar across the entire state has the virus has spread, killing 4,159 New Yorkers and infecting 122,000 who have tested positive. That's by far the most in the nation.

State officials expect the death toll to climb at least for another week or perhaps longer.

The virus forced state officials March 20 to shut down all non-essential businesses, leading more than 369,000 New Yorkers to file first-time jobless claims in the week ending March 28, federal data Friday showed.

So 70% of those polled said they were either somewhat or very concerned that the coronavirus and its impacts will cause them serious financial problems.

In fact, 51% of residents said they were concerned with being able to meet their monthly financial obligations, and 37% percent of all New Yorkers said they were worried about being laid off.

The concern about losing their job was highest among those 35 to 49 years old, while half of young people and those making under $50,000 a year were worried with being able to afford food.

“As the crisis continues, the emotional toll is starting to mount," Levy said.

"Two-thirds of New Yorkers say that their anxiety level is up, 66% say they feel powerless and wish there was something more they could do and 62% say that ‘it’s starting to feel like this will never end.'"

The poll was conducted March 30 through April 2 to 402 New York adults. It had a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.