BATH | The Steuben County Public Health Department on Wednesday reported the death of a sixth individual as a result of COVID-19 -- yet another in a nursing home.

Officials say the victim was an 84-year-old male from the Town of Bath who died at a nursing home in the Bath area.

"Each additional death from COVID-19 is a true tragedy for the community," Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith said in a press release. "Actions are being taken with the aid of the New York State Department of Health to address the nursing homes in the area. We need to protect our must vulnerable population, and community members can do that by staying home and limiting contact with members outside their homes."

Public Health on Wednesday also reported that five additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 92 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Prattsburgh

· Town of Woodhull

· Village of Hammondsport

One or more of the cases is linked with previously reported individuals or nursing homes in the area. One of the individuals is hospitalized, bringing the total current number of hospitalizations to 14.

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

The investigations indicate that all of the individuals followed Public Health protocols, resulting in no known public exposure risks.

Officials said residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms -- fever, cough and shortness of breath -- and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.

Chemung County cases

Thirty-nine cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County have been confirmed as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Chemung County COVID-19 hotline.

To this point, 575 people have been tested for the virus in Chemung County -- 60 of those results are currently pending.

Four people are currently hospitalized, nine have recovered and one person has died.

All people tested are placed in quarantine pending the test results. Not all people in quarantine are tested if they don’t become sick.