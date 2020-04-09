Officials say patients and staff at one area nursing home were subject to ’comprehensive testing’

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department confirmed Thursday the death of another individual who tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to seven. The individual was a 59-year-old female who died at a nursing home in the Hornell area.

Officials also said comprehensive testing of employees and residents was completed Thursday at one area nursing home. Results and investigations are still pending. They said complete information on that testing will be released Friday.

“When we first started seeing cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County, we were optimistic that the impact could be minimal,” Public Health Director Darlene Smith said in a press release. “Now, nearly a month into this fight with seven tragic deaths, it is overwhelmingly clear that our community is being ravaged by this deadly virus. It is so vitally important that our community members stay home to save lives, including our essential workers if they feel ill.”

Also Thursday, Public Health confirmed that three additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 95 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:

· Town of Bath

· Town of Corning

· Town of Prattsburgh

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the follow locations within that time frame.

· 3/26/20, 3/27/20, 4/1/20 – Economic Opportunity Program in Elmira

· 4/3/20 midday – Dudley Poultry in Middlesex

· 4/3/20 midday – Walmart in Canandaigua

· 4/3/20 – Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center in Bath

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.