Who is leading the way in Yates County when it comes to responding to the 2020 Census? With 41.2% of the residents responding, Penn Yan holds a slight lead over Dundee, where 41.1 % of the residents have responded.

But overall, Yates County’s response rate falls behind the nation and New York state in census responses. The most recent rates are:

National: 45.1%,

NYS: 39.5%

Yates: 29.8%

Here is the local response rate breakdown as of Monday, April 6:

Penn Yan: 41.2

Dundee: 41.1

Benton: 39.5

Milo: 34.0

Starkey: 32.2

Rushville: 32.1

Potter: 28.4

Jerusalem: 27.5

Dresden: 26.3

Torrey: 25.3

Middlesex: 23.4

Barrington: 22.1

Italy: 22.3

Federal funding allocations for hospitals, schools, roads, transportation, Medicare, housing, childcare and more is based solely on census data. Data also determines the numbers of seats New York State has in the House of Representatives, says Dawn E. Brucie, Census Outreach & Education Coordinator at ProAction of Steuben and Yates, Inc.

The response rates are updated daily at https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html)

Brucie says responding to the Census has never been easier. There are 10 questions that can be completed in 10 minutes.

The on-line version can be found at www.my2020census.gov. Or, the questions can be answered during a phone call to 1-844-330-2020 (English) or 1-844-468-2020 (Spanish).

For details about the Census, visit https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html.

Between May 27 and Aug. 14 Census takers will interview homes that haven’t responded.

If someone visits your home later this year to collect information for the 2020 Census, check to make sure they have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo.