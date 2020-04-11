Virtual flag donations will support LEEK Preserve

WELLSVILLE — Due to recent social distancing restrictions, the annual Field of Flags in Wellsville had to be cancelled.

Dylan Foust, licensed manager at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, wanted to see this event continue and conceived the idea of moving it to an online platform. He approached the event’s organizers and was encouraged to proceed.

“With everything going on in the world now and facing new uncertainties every day, we still need a way to continue this important annual commemoration of our deceased veterans,” said Foust.

With the help of Wellsville Technologies, the site www.WellsvilleFlags.org is now live online. Individuals are encouraged to visit the site and place a virtual flag in memory of a deceased Veteran.

There is no cost place a flag, but donations are welcome. All proceeds received will benefit the LEEK Preserve which provides a safe and friendly environment where wounded U.S. service members can assist each other through the healing process, both mentally and physically. LEEK offers recreational opportunities specifically geared to each wounded veteran’s needs and abilities.

The 2020 online platform is sponsored by American Legion Riders Post #702, UR Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville Technologies, and Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home. Questions about how to place a flag or make a donation may be directed to Dylan Foust at 585-593-5431.