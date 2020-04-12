According to the SBA’s Office of Advocacy, there are 30.2 million small business in this country – and 2.2 million small firms employing 4.1 million Americans call New York home. As small businesses and private non-profit organizations face unprecedented economic disruption caused by coronavirus (COVID-19), in addition to public health challenges from the pandemic business owners were unsure how long they would be away from their businesses much less how their companies would survive.

The U.S. Small Business Administration offers help to small businesses through its Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance (EIDL) program. This longtime disaster assistance program supports business owners and their employees by providing working capital up to $2 million per applicant for a term up to 30 years. The program was expanded on April 4 to include faith-based organizations as they may need emergency capital as they deliver critical social services to the sick and elderly.

Faith-based organizations, regardless of their religious identity or activities, are eligible to participate in the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program to the extent they meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the CARES Act.

The CARES Act that was signed by President Trump also allows an EIDL Loan advance of up to $10,000. That will provide economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. Funds will be made available following a successful application. This loan advance will not have to be repaid.

The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to keep small business workers employed and provide small businesses with capital through banks and other lending institutions, with support from the SBA. The Paycheck Protection Program’s maximum loan amount is $10 million with a fixed 1% interest rate and maturity of two years. SBA will forgive the portion of loan proceeds used for payroll costs and other designated operating expenses for up to eight weeks provided at least 75% of loan proceeds are used for payroll costs.

Borrowers can apply for both an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Paycheck Protection Program loan. However, the Paycheck Protection Program loan funds and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds cannot be used for the same purpose. The Paycheck Protection Program loan must be used for payroll (minimum of 75% of the funds received) for it to be eligible for a forgivable loan and the remaining is used for different purposes. Borrowers who accept both loan funds should document the uses of the funds appropriately.

EIDL applications can be downloaded by visiting the SBA website at https://covid19relief.sba.gov/.

The Paycheck Protection Program will be available through June 30, 2020. Information and how to find an SBA lender can be found by visiting https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program-ppp.

— Franklin J. Sciortino is the Small Business Administration Buffalo District Director