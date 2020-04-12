46 confirmed COVID-19 cases after mass testing, 4 Hornell area deaths over weekend

HORNELL — The extent of the COVID-19 outbreak at a Hornell nursing home crystallized Friday.

Following mass testing of staff and residents at Hornell Gardens this week, 46 Steuben County natives were found to be positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus that has been declared a global pandemic.

The Steuben County Public Health Department confirmed the test results Friday night. The Hornell outbreak has been deadly; the Health Department confirmed the deaths of three more residents over the weekend.

A 79-year-old man and a 93-year-old woman both died at a nursing home in the Hornell area after testing positive for COVID-19. An 82-year-old male from a nursing home in the Hornell area died while hospitalized. The Health Department did not specify which nursing home. Additionally, a 78-year-old man from the City of Hornell died while hospitalized.

The latest deaths brought Steuben County’s COVID-19 total to 11, with most of them from Hornell area nursing homes. A few others were centered around a Bath nursing home.

City of Hornell Mayor John Buckley expressed anger and frustration Saturday as the virus burns through the Maple City.

“The vast majority of new positive COVID-19 cases in the Hornell area are coming from one nursing home where the most vulnerable among us are sick and dying,” Buckley said. “This situation is absolutely terrible and unacceptable. I am beyond frustrated and angry over this.”

Thirty-five of the 46 who tested positive at Hornell Gardens are residents of the City of Hornell. Three are residents of the Village of Canisteo. Two are from the towns of Hornellsville and Greenwood, and the Village of Bath. Others are from the towns of Howard and Canisteo.

The mass testing was completed with the assistance of the New York State Department of Health. Tompkins County, St. James Hospital, and the University of Rochester Medical Center were instrumental in helping to complete the tests, said the Steuben County Health Department.

Buckley called for additional action from health officials to address the outbreak.

“The City doesn’t govern or regulate nursing homes nor does it have any authority over them,” Buckley said. “They are governed by and answer to the NYS Department of Health who I know is actively involved here locally. But more needs to be done now. DOH needs to share their action plan with County and City officials. I’m in daily contact with County Manager Jack Wheeler and Senator Tom O’Mara. Those two are working their tails off trying to get answers, but DOH is calling all the shots. My heart breaks for all those affected seniors, their families and the employees who are working on the frontlines.“

The Steuben County Public Health Department said mitigation and response plans for the nursing home were finalized Friday between the New York State Department of Health and the facility. Steuben County Public Health, the Office of Emergency Services, and County Management were not permitted to take part in this planning call, said the Steuben Health Department.

“The local health department does not have oversight on nursing homes; that is [the role of] the New York state Department of Health,” said Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith in a press conference Thursday. “We have engaged the state Department of Health about these issues and they are working with us on that.”

Hornell Gardens has been a hotspot since cases began to spread in Hornell. A lack of personal protective equipment has been a hot-button issue at the nursing home, with nurses raising concerns and the CEO of the facility’s parent company, Hurlbut Care Communities, stating that staff do not have enough protective equipment due to statewide shortfalls.

The 46 who tested positive at Hornell Gardens this week have been issued orders of isolation by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the follow locations within that timeframe.

· 3/29 - 4/9 – Hornell Gardens

· 4/3 Afternoon – Tops in Bath

· 4/4 or 4/5 – St. James ER in Hornell

· 4/4 – Hornell Animal Hospital

· 4/6 Afternoon – Walmart in Hornell

· 4/6 Afternoon – Wegmans in Hornell

· 4/6 Later Afternoon – Burger King drive through in Hornell

· 4/6 Evening – McDonald’s drive through in Bath

· 4/7– 4/9 – Kindred at Home in Corning

· 4/7 Early Morning – Walmart in Hornell

· 4/7 – Late Afternoon – Save a Lot in Hornell

· 4/8 Afternoon – Wegmans in Hornell

· 4/8 Late Morning – Community Bank drive through in Hornell

· 4/8 Afternoon – Kwik Fill in Hornell

· 4/8 Early Evening – Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo

· 4/8 – McDonald’s drive through in Corning

· 4/9 – Kwik Fill in Horseheads

· 4/9 Morning – Dunkin Donuts in Hornell

· 4/9 Afternoon – Burger King in Hornell

Other cases

Earlier Friday, the Public Health Department reported two separate cases from the City of Corning and the Village of North Hornell.

Both individuals are linked with previously reported cases. All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

One or more of the individuals reported visiting the follow locations within that timeframe:

· 4/4 – 4/7 – Southport Correctional Facility in Pine City

· 4/7 – 4/9 – Elderwood Nursing Home in Hornell

· 4/7 Morning – Dunkin Donuts in Corning

Four more cases were reported on Saturday, hailing from the Village of North Hornell, the Town of Canisteo, the Town of Urbana and the City of Corning. They are currently isolated and being monitored by the Health Department.

Sunday cases



BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department reported Sunday it has received notification that seven additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 154 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:



· Town of Bath



· Town of Erwin



· Town of Urbana (2)



· Village of Bath (2)



· Village of Hammondsport



One or more of the individuals are linked with previously reported cases. All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.



Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the follow locations within that timeframe.



· 4/1/20 or 4/2/20 – Post Office in Bath



· 4/1/20 – Burger King drive through in Corning



· 4/1/20 – Rite Aid in Bath



· 4/1/20 – Save a Lot in Bath



· 4/2/20 – Kwik Fill in Hammondsport



· 4/6/20 – Pilot in Kanona



· 4/6/ 20 – 4/8/20 – Ready, Set, Grow Child Care Center in Corning



· 4/7/20 – 7-Eleven in Corning



· 4/8/20 – Dunkin Donuts drive through in Corning



· 4/8/20 – Traveled from NYC



· 4/8/20 – Traveled from Queens, NY



· 4/9/20 – Arby’s drive through in Bath



Additional information was shared from a previously reported positive individual that indicates they visited the following location while symptomatic:



· 4/4/20 & 4/7/20 – Taco Bell in Hornell



Management was notified and the location closed down to disinfect upon learning of the individual’s positive status.



All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.





