WELLSVILLE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wellsville Development Corporation (WDC) has announced the deadline for their 2020 Betterment & Beautification grants has been extended to May 29.

Local clubs, service groups, residents, business owners, churches, nonprofits, community groups, and others with vested interests in the Wellsville area are encouraged to apply for a 2020 Betterment & Beautification mini grant of up to $500 for beautification and placemaking projects.

“The mini grant program is an opportunity to uplift the neighborhoods we live in and revive collective work and responsibility in our community,” said WDC President Heather Joyce. “Betterment & Beautification are loosely defined within the application, covering a wide range of projects from public art, community clean-ups, murals, tree plantings and more qualify for grants. Beautification builds community pride while partnerships and grassroots volunteerism build beautiful, healthy, active communities.”

The Betterment & Beautification Grant Program was created to support the WDC’s mission of “bringing revitalization and beauty to our community.” All projects must support one of the following principles: (1) Support economic growth and development (2) Make use of community connections (3) Enhance the beauty and aesthetics of the community or (4) Bring a sense of unity to the community.

Grant applications are available online at www.wellsvilleareachamber.com/wdc and must be submitted no later than May 29, 2020 via email at wlsvdevelopmentcorp@gmail.com or by mail at PO Box 573, Wellsville, NY 14895.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to read through the application thoroughly to become familiar with the program requirements before submitting an application. For questions regarding the application or any aspects of your proposed project, email wlsvdevelopmentcorp@gmail.com. Grant winners will be announced June 2020. A project completion report is due December 1, 2020.

The Wellsville Development Corporation is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit corporation that focuses on revitalization, economic development and beautification planning projects. Its mission is to contribute to the quality of life in Wellsville and bring revitalization and beauty to our community.