April 12-18 proclaimed Public Safety Telecommunications Week

BELMONT — As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to lock down the nation, Allegany County on Monday honored some of those on the front lines of emergency response, proclaiming April 12-18 Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

April is 911 Education Month and Monday’s proclamation recognizes the public safety contributions of local dispatchers.

Allegany County’s dedicated 911 staff last year handled more than 83,000 emergency and non-emergency calls, and generated over 47,000 incident reports.

The Allegany County 911 center manages dispatch services for State Police, the Sheriff’s Office, all town and village police departments, the county Office of Emergency Services, the Allegany County SPCA, and the county fire and EMS services.

Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall read a statement from Sheriff Rick Whitney as the Board of Legislators held another meeting via teleconference and livestream.

“These are strange times and difficult times,” Crandall said. “Everyone is having to make adjustments and accommodations. The last several days have been especially difficult for New Yorkers as the death toll has skyrocketed across New York state. Each death represents a person, not just a number. Our thoughts and prayers go out to every family member and friend who has lost a loved one to the COVID-19 virus.”

Crandall said the county had 27 cases, one death and 64 in quarantine or isolation as of Monday. The chairman thanked healthcare providers, first responders and all essential workers for their contributions during the public health crisis.

On a related note, among Monday’s resolutions the Allegany County Legislature exempted its emergency responders, including all members of its Police, Fire, and EMS/Ambulance Departments, from any applicable FMLA and emergency paid

leave provisions of the the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Legislator Brooke Harris (R-Alfred) cast the lone no vote.

The board approved the creation of one part-time position of Seventh Assistant District Attorney at an annual salary of $40,000.

The board approved an agreement for skilled nursing respite services between the county and Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center through the rest of 2020. The daily rate (24-hour stay) for such services will be $310 for a private room and $305 for a semi-private room.

The board accepted $105,079 from the New York State Census 2020 Complete Count Outreach Grant.

Also accepted was a $400,000 New York State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Housing Award in partnership with Allegany County Community Opportunities & Rural Development Corporation (ACCORD).

Appointments

Edward Zalar was appointed to the Allegany County Land Bank Corporation Board of Directors.

Chris Reinbold and Robert McNeill were reappointed to the Allegany County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board.

Reappointed to the Allegany County Youth Board were Deb Aumick, Sherry Weirich and Amy Jacobson.

In a joint measure with Cattaraugus County Board Chair Howard VanRensselaer, Ryan Wilcox was appointed to the Cattaraugus-Allegany Workforce Development Board.

Tim Boyde resigned as Deputy County Administrator effective April 3.