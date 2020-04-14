4 more Hornell residents succumb to COVID-19

HORNELL — As COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact on Hornell nursing homes, with the deaths of three more elderly residents over the last two days, the disease also struck a 39-year-old Hornell man.

Monroe M.K. Bates II, of East Elm Street, died early Monday morning at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester as a result of COVID-19. Bates had worked in Facilities Services at Alfred State College.

Three Hornell nursing home patients who tested positive for COVID-19 also died in recent days, confirmed the Steuben County Public Health Department.

One individual was an 83-year-old woman who died at a nursing home in the Hornell area, one individual was an 82-year-old woman who died at a different nursing home in the Hornell area, and the third individual was an 82-year-old male from a nursing home in the Hornell area who died while hospitalized.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 14 — most of them residents of Hornell area nursing homes. A few others were residents of a Bath nursing home.

“Words cannot express our sorrow over the rising death toll in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “To protect our loved ones, friends, neighbors, and community members, please stay home, particularly when feeling ill. Even our essential workers should stay home if they feel unwell. That is the only way to save lives.”

A statewide issue

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1,000 elderly and disabled New Yorkers in nursing homes, including at least 113 in Westchester County alone, new data show.

The newly reported death toll underscored how COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is ravaging nursing homes tasked with protecting some of the most vulnerable people.

State officials on Monday released the county breakdown of the nursing home death toll of 1,064 in response to questions from a USA TODAY Network New York reporter.

The overall death toll in nursing homes, however, was lower than previously provided by the state Department of Health, which on Sunday stated 1,979 deaths among nursing home residents people have died in New York nursing homes connected to coronavirus. State officials didn't immediately provide clarification on the discrepancy.

New York, like other states, has faced increasing pressure to reveal more data related to the coronavirus pandemic, which had surpassed 10,000 deaths overall in New York as of Monday morning.

While the county-level nursing home fatality information sheds more light on the problem, advocates and relatives of nursing home residents have called for the release of infection and death counts for specific nursing home facilities.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker on Monday said the state will not release the nursing-home specific COVID-19 information, citing privacy laws.

"This is their home, these nursing homes are their home, and we want to make sure we protect their privacy in that sense," Zucker said.

"It’s that there is nowhere they’re going to go," he added.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also addressed the calls for more COVID-19 information related to nursing homes. He said select information is being withheld in accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, known as HIPAA, a federal privacy law.

"The law is also tied to the spirit of the law and ethics; you don’t want to invade peoples' privacy," Cuomo said.

"There’s no secret to the number of deaths in nursing homes. To the extent you can release it without invading peoples' privacy, release it," he added.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Cuomo has warned of the heightened threat to nursing homes.

Last month, he approved regulations that banned nonessential visitors to nursing homes, including relatives, and required workers to wear masks and undergo screening each day, including taking their temperature.

While supportive of the visitor ban to protect nursing home residents, advocates said the move made releasing site-specific coronavirus information even more important because independent watchdogs, relatives and loved ones had limited access to the facilities.

New cases

The Steuben County Public Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases over Sunday and Monday, none in the Hornell area. The individuals are residents of the City of Corning, Village of Painted Post, Town of Bath, Town of Erwin, Town of Urbana (2), Village of Bath (2), Village of Hammondsport.

Additionally, information was shared from a previously reported positive individual that indicates they visited a Hornell location while symptomatic:

· April 4 and April 7 – Taco Bell in Hornell

Management was notified and the location closed down to disinfect upon learning of the individual’s positive status, said the Health Department.

Steuben County had 156 confirmed cases as of Monday night, with 700 negative tests and 293 in quarantine. Thirteen are hospitalized and 39 have recovered from the disease.

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.