CORNING - With spring sports on the brink, Corning-Painted Post High School has found an innovative way to honors its senior athletes.

Through the Hawks social media accounts, they are posting two senior athletes per day with what sport they play, years in the sport, other spot they play along with coach comments about the athlete.

“It's a way for us to keep in contact with them and show them we’re thinking about as well as celebrating them,” said C-PP athletic director Damian Saks. “We know the situation is tough for athletes in their senior season.”

The idea to honor senior athletes during the suspension of the spring season was former C-PP athletic director Bill Pierce’s idea, but current AD Damian Saks ran with it.

“The idea from Bill Pierce,“ Saks said. ”I’ll give him all the credit.“

Athletes that have been honored thus far include Abigail Dejneka, Erik Kopf, Elizabeth Daugherty, Seth Grottenthaler, Cerena Crowl, Tyrus Friedrichsen, Riley Davis and Harrison Lynch.

Davis, a four-year varsity lacrosse player, appreciates the sentiment by the district during a difficult situation.

“It means a lot to me that the district is take the time to recognize us athletes that are missing out on our final high school season,” said Davis. “Right now it is the little things that count, and it makes me feel special to know that the district is making an effort to represent the spring athletes.”

Look on the Corning Hawks Facebook page or on Twitter at @CorningHawks to catch posts about senior athletes.