VanStine’s business venture fills a niche

HORNELL — When Eddie VanStine launched Finger Lakes Rideshare at the beginning of February, he had no idea just how essential his new business would be to the community.

Fast forward a few months.

During a pandemic, everyone needs a lift now and then.

Finger Lakes Rideshare arrived on the scene at the perfect time, fulfilling all manner of transportation needs for a region on lockdown. Whether it’s delivering food, over-the-counter medications or providing rides from one place to another, Finger Lakes Rideshare has been crucial for many area residents and businesses over the last month.

“I’m offering our community a healthy transportation alternative that’s at low cost to them, and I’m also offering delivery that’s the same flat rate,” VanStine said. “I’ve taken Uber, Lyft and Instacart and put it all in one.”

VanStine, a Canisteo native, started the operation out of his garage. Rather than drive for Uber or Lyft, though, he decided to put his entrepreneurial instincts to work for himself.

The timing was impeccable. Finger Lakes Rideshare has been running nonstop to keep up with the demand. In the wake of COVID-19, many have been isolating at home as a precaution, and restaurants went exclusively to delivery service following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York State on Pause executive order. Finger Lakes Rideshare has helped fill both avenues with its delivery service.

“I wasn’t expecting this, but the basis of my company is to help keep businesses afloat in the area right now,” VanStine said. “The biggest thing is helping the community get through this, and then afterwards we’ll grow the business.”

Business has already been brisk. Finger Lakes Rideshare does regular pickups from Taco Bell, McDonalds, Wegmans, Aldis, Tops, Save-a-Lot and other stores, delivering essentials to residents doing their best to social distance (the business does not deliver prescriptions or alcohol).

Delivery drivers take every public health precaution, VanStine said.

“We are certified, we’ve had classes through Strong Memorial Hospital through the U of R. All of my transportation services are 100% sanitary,” VanStine said. “We offer the don’t touch just like Grubhub, Instacart and all of the above. Our drivers have the same standard as Uber and Lyft, and we’re registered with the State of New York and the City of Hornell.”

Finger Lakes Rideshare services the Canisteo Valley and the surrounding communities, with rates based on mileage. The growth has exceeded VanStine’s expectations.

“I’m growing so fast that basically anywhere under the 90 in New York state I am going to be able to touch in the next three weeks,” he said.

VanStine envisions three zones, each with 30 drivers, and several operations managers and directors of delivery and transportation. He is looking at expanding beyond the Canisteo Valley and opening up satellite offices in Corning and Olean to either direction along I-86. Drivers are already stationed in Geneseo and Painted Post.

Closer to home, he is looking at commercial space in Hornell and plans to secure a handful of new Toyotas for the Finger Lakes Rideshare fleet. While delivery services have grown exponentially in the age of COVID-19, the business also offers trips to the airport and riders around town during more traditional times.

The Finger Lakes Rideshare crew made over 600 trips on St. Patrick’s Day alone, and it has serviced the transportation needs of Alstom employees and clients.

“We offer a low-cost, flat rate transportation opportunity to our community that is clean, safe and you’re not going to be driving around in a van. You’re going to be in a nice new Toyota Camry or a Cadillac, something like that,” said VanStine, who attended Finger Lakes Community College and Alfred University.

An AU internship program has helped out with accounting, and the business has provided local residents the chance to make a few extra bucks during a challenging time. VanStine said he received 300 applications in a single one-week period.

“I think he found a niche,” said Hornell Industrial Development Agency CEO Jim Griffin. “He’s a good young guy, ambitious and very reliable. I’m very impressed. He has a niche that people are looking for. We’ve gotten calls at the Chamber of Commerce and the IDA, how come you don’t have any Uber service around Hornell? This is basically what it is, and apparently it’s been needed. The restaurants are taking advantage of it, which we hope will keep our restaurants open. He couldn’t have picked a better time to get a business like that started.”

To book a ride, call 833-246-3577.