The Leader Staff

BATH - Under an Executive Order signed by Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler, county-operated parks will be closed until further notice.

The park closures include Kanakadea Park in Hornell, Birdseye Hollow Park in Bradford, Harley Mayo Park at Boyd's Corners in Cameron, and Hornby Park in Hornby.

In addition, Steuben County offices will remain closed to public walk-ins through April 29, coinciding with the Governor’s executive order related to facility restrictions, Wheeler said.

The public should utilize the phone numbers posted on the main page of the Steuben County website and social media to schedule appointments for services with various departments.

Wheeler said some Steuben County buildings, including the landfill and transfer stations, remain open. Residents can also contact the 2-1-1 Helpline for additional information.

“It is important that local governments lead by example to promote social distancing in this crucial time” Wheeler said. “These short-term limitations to access will allow us to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and hasten our return to normalcy.”

For general COVID-19 Questions please refer to the CDC Website at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or the NYS 24/7 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.