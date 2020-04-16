CORNING - Corning’s Drew Witham made his commitment to wrestle and attend Division I Long Island University recently from the comfort of his home.

“It means a lot,” said Witham. It’s been one of my goals since I was little to wrestle in college. It feels amazing.“

The feeling is a bit different for Witham amid the global pandemic, not being able to have a traditional signing in front of family and friends.

“It’s definitely more of an online type of thing now,” said Witham. “It sucks a little bit but it’s alright. I can’t do anything about it.”

Witham chose Long Island over schools like Binghamton, Brockport and Buffalo that were also in the running.

Unfortunately a visit to the school that was scheduled for late March was nixed due to the pandemic. Despite that, Witham felt comfortable enough to commit to Long Island.

“I watched a video online to look at the campus and I thought it was pretty nice,” said Witham. “I talked to the coach and he helped me with any questions I had.”

Witham ended his Corning career with a 130-13 record including 70 wins by pin fall, cementing his place as one of the best wrestlers in program history.

In his senior season, Witham went 39-4 during the regular season and capped off his campaign with a third place finish in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament.

Witham’s third place finish is tied for the second-highest finish in Corning’s program history. He tied Joseph Hailie who finished third in 1998 and was just behind Benjamin Haradon-Keane, who finished second in the state in 2002.

Witham has had a profound impact on the Corning wrestling program as a whole throughout his career.

“He’s meant a lot, he showed young kids you can succeed here,” Corning head wrestling coach Zakkariah Rolfe said. “Our pee wee club is posting his accomplishment. The young kids see him and see what he’s done and want to do the same thing.”

Witham is the first athlete to sign to a college program under the first-year Hawks head coach.

“It’s kind of surreal really,” Rolfe said. “I didn’t really know it was going to happen and to happen year one is pretty awesome. It’s cool to be a part of. I’m proud of all he’s accomplished and how much he’s grown.”

Witham looks back on his time with the program fondly, with his favorite moment being team oriented despite his individual success.

“Last year when we went out and beat Elmira in the first dual meet of the year,” said Witham. “No one was expecting it. To me, it feels better to win as a team rather than an individual.”

The LIU Sharks play in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association and face off against the likes of Binghamton, Bucknell, Cornell, Harvard and Princeton among others.