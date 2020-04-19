School board will consider GST BOCES budget April 22

HORNELL — The Hornell City School District, still operating under New York state’s COVID-19 restrictions, has released the dates and times for its next two scheduled meetings, with one planned for next week.

The school district announced Thursday that the board of education will hold a “special meeting” at 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, April 22. A district official said the main purpose of this session is for the school board to adopt the 2020-2021 Greater Southern Tier BOCES budget.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom and will be live streamed for public viewing, officials announced. Visit the Hornell City School District website: hornellcityschools.com under the Board of Education tab for a link to the meeting.

Meanwhile, the board of education’s May 5 meeting is now scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. Prior to the COVID-19 New York Pause restrictions, the school board had planned to hold its annual Budget Hearing for the public on this date, followed by its regular monthly meeting, but that hearing has been postponed.

Jeremy Palotti, Hornell schools superintendent, said the board of education plans to adopt a 2020-2021 budget in May for presentation to district voters on some future date.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the budget vote and election have been postponed from May 19 to a date to be determined.

Hornell officials continue to await guidance from the New York state Department of Education on the time frame for budget hearings and the new date for the annual budget vote and school board elections, Palotti said.

Whenever those votes take place, there will be two Hornell Board of Education seats on the ballot. They include the expiring five-year term (2020-2025) of school board member Jessica Hess and one three-year position (2020-2023) to complete the term of Sarah Broderick, who resigned her school board position earlier this year.

Individuals interested in running are asked to email district clerk Carol Eaton at carol.eaton@hornellcsd.org. Interested parties must be residents of the Hornell City School District and must obtain the signatures of 100 residents of the Hornell City School District who are qualified to vote. To be qualified you must be at least 18 years of age and have been a resident of New York state and the school district for a minimum of 30 days and a registered voter — either for General Elections or in a previously held special registration by the district.

Petitions will be made available as soon as restrictions are lifted and it is safe to obtain the required signatures. Additional information will follow as available.