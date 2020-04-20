State releases nursing home figures; 8 deaths over weekend brings Steuben County total to 27

HORNELL— At least 42 nursing homes across New York state have had at least 10 novel coronavirus deaths each as the pandemic ravaged facilities tasked with protecting the most vulnerable people.

In Hornell, 14 nursing home residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Hornell was specifically mentioned during Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily press briefing on Thursday.

“We have hundreds and hundreds of nursing homes in this state, so I don’t know of what has happened in every nursing home in this state. I don’t have first-hand knowledge of what happened with the nursing homes in Hornell, New York,” Cuomo said in response to a question regarding the Hornell cluster and others. “But we will get you lists of information by nursing home to the best we have.”

The newly reported data released Friday shows nursing homes, most of them downstate, have experienced significant clusters of deaths, including the Cobble Hill Health Center in Brooklyn, which reported 55 — the highest number of any facility.

The data, which was self-reported by the nursing homes, doesn't include names of facilities that had fewer than five deaths, nor does it include cases where a resident died in a hospital or anywhere outside the home. The data was current as of Wednesday.

State health officials released the data after repeated questioning by the USA TODAY Network New York which includes The Spectator, and other media outlets.

Local breakdown

The data provided Friday does not list the nursing homes in the Hornell area, Hornell Gardens and Elderwood at Hornell. However, a Spectator analysis of information released by the Steuben County Public Health Department shows 10 individuals “died in a nursing home in the Hornell area,” indicating at least one of the facilities should appear in future reports if the nursing homes are providing data to the state.

In addition to the 10 deaths in Hornell nursing homes, four more were reportedly Hornell nursing home residents who died while hospitalized. Four other Steuben County deaths occurred in a Bath nursing home, according to county figures.

Forty-six residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19 at Hornell Gardens following mass testing by the state Department of Health. This week, parent company Hurlbut Care Communities announced plans to move residents who tested negative to a facility in Waterloo.

Meanwhile, the Steuben County Public Health Department partnered with Elderwood to conduct comprehensive testing of staff and residents at the Hornell facility. Six additional residents and staff members from Steuben County tested positive for COVID-19 in that round of tests.

The measures were implemented as deaths continued to spike locally. Eight Steuben County deaths were reported Friday through Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 27.

Four of the eight deaths were related to a Hornell-area nursing home. A 70-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man died in a Hornell-area nursing home, the Health Department said. A 79-year-old woman and a 68-year-old male from a nursing home in the Hornell area died while hospitalized, with the man’s death occurring outside the county.

Additionally, a 78 year-old-man from the Town of Hornellsville died while hospitalized outside the county.

Beyond Hornell, a 77-year-old woman from the Village of Wayland died while hospitalized outside the county. An 81-year-old man from the City of Corning and an 81-year-old man from the Village of Painted Post both died while hospitalized.

Of the county’s 27 COVID-19 related deaths, 14 have been women and 13 have been men. The ages range from 39 to 93. Ten residents in their 80s have died, followed by nine in their 70s, three in their 90s, two in their 60s, two in their 50s, and one in the 30s.

State health officials said they would not release names of nursing homes with fewer than five deaths, citing privacy concerns.

Some nursing homes included presumed COVID-19 deaths as well as confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Future updates will separate the categories, the state database stated.

A statewide trend

The deaths represent about a third of the more than 3,000 nursing home and assisted-living facility residents who have died of confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, or about 25% of the deaths statewide.

After being kept in the dark for weeks, family members of nursing home residents in New York should also soon be getting more details about novel coronavirus infections and deaths.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo late Thursday signed an executive order requiring nursing homes and adult care facilities to notify family or next of kin of confirmed cases and deaths connected to COVID-19.

The information must be disclosed within 24 hours of the case confirmation or death, according to the order.

Meanwhile, public health experts and advocates have suggested that withholding the number of cases and deaths for each nursing home had hindered the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo was asked Friday why the public wasn’t informed sooner of nursing home fatalities at specific facilities, particularly when at least 10 homes have seen at least 30 deaths.

“I think they have,” Cuomo said. “We’ve been talking about nursing homes every day for the past 30 days. The first outbreak was at a nursing home in Seattle, Washington. That’s how this country has been introduced to it.”

The Democratic governor touted the “special precautions” the state took at nursing homes last month, including a ban on visitors.

“Just think about how harsh a policy that is – no visitors in a nursing home,” Cuomo said. “These are people who live for visitors. No visitors, staff testing, different cleanliness procedures. But the virus is not to be underestimated, and the virus is very good at killing.”

Cuomo and his aides emphasized the data is self-reported by nursing homes.

“We only know what they tell us,” Cuomo said.

Stephen Hanse, president and CEO of the Health Facilities Association and Center for Assisted Living trade groups in New York, criticized the state Health Department's response to the pandemic.

Hanse in a statement Friday focused on a controversial March 25 Health Department advisory that facilitated the transfer of COVID-19 patients from hospitals to nursing homes.

He said “concerns of long-term care providers were not fully recognized” when the Health Department issued the advisory. It prevented nursing homes from denying admission to a hospital patient with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection.

“Given the highly contagious nature of this virus, requiring medically stable COVID-19 positive or suspected patients be admitted … created considerable concerns and appeared to demonstrate a lack of appreciation of the incredible susceptibility of our residents to this virus,” Hanse said.

During the press briefing Friday, State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker addressed questions about why nursing homes couldn't request that COVID-19 hospital transfers be sent elsewhere.

"Many of those individuals who have gone to the hospital because they were ill, then left to go back to their nursing home, which is...their home," he said.

Earlier this week, state officials released the county-by-county breakdown of the coronavirus death toll in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities and those who live in the homes but died elsewhere.

It showed 3,060 deaths as of Tuesday, and it was released in response to USA TODAY Network requests.

Cuomo's new executive order applies to any skilled nursing facility, nursing home, or adult care facility licensed and regulated by the state commissioner of health. It's unclear what penalties that the facilities could face for failing to adhere to the order.