WELLSVILLE – New York considers recycling and trash pickup as essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. That means the Wellsville Redemption Center will remain open for business six days a week to serve the community.

The Redemption Center is following COVID-19 guidance issued by the NYSDEC, CDC and the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) regarding bottle/can redemption.

"We are committed to ensuring safe access to bottle and can returns while protecting our employee’s health and safety," says Kelly Graham, Redemption Center Manager.

The following practices have been put into effect:

– Customers are no longer allowed to back-up to the building’s entrance

– Markers have been added to socially distance customers when waiting in line

– Only one customer is allowed inside the building at a time

– Plexiglass barrier has been installed separating employees from customers

– After each transaction the counter is wiped down

– All employees will wear PPE

"People are still bringing in their returnables," said Graham. "For the time being, customers are limited to three large bags per person. If you have a larger amount to redeem, please call 585-593-1054 to make an appointment. Our entire team is committed to maintaining our traditional high standards for meeting your can and bottle return needs as we work through this crisis."

The Wellsville Redemption Center is open six days a week, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturdays.