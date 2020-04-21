Hornell Police recover marijuana, cocaine, firearm

HORNELL — A Buffalo man faces multiple charges following a Monday night police chase in the City of Hornell that ended after a crash on Loder Street and a short foot pursuit.

Authorities recovered more than 1.5 pounds of marijuana, most packaged for street distribution, an illegally possessed 45 caliber handgun, more than an ounce and a half of cocaine, cutting agents and other drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the incident, Hornell police charged Lorenzo O. Romaine, 27, of 486 Woodlawn Ave., Buffalo with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, two counts of criminal mischief, driving while ability impaired, resisting arrest and unlawful fleeing from a police officer. Romaine was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday night at Steuben County CAP Court.

According to a Hornell Police Department press release, officers were responding to a report of a fight in the Cottage Avenue area when they observed a vehicle leaving that general location at a high rate of speed. Police followed the fleeing vehicle until it crashed on Loder Street near River Street. Police said the occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot. Romaine was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

According to the police department, the investigation into both the drugs and the illegally possessed handgun is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

The investigation was carried out by Sgt. Todd Giglio and officers Steven Hanrahan, Seth Blanchard and Ian Hamilton.