The Humane Society of Yates County is one of 12 shelters that have been awarded a grant from New York State’s Companion Animal Capital Fund to support an expansion project for modern dog kennels, improving the quality of life for the dogs in their care. But while the society’s Shelter of Hope was granted the maximum award of $500,000, the grant will provide only 75% of the funds needed for the project, leaving some money yet to raise from the community.

The Joe & Sue DeGeorge Foundation has pledged to match dollar-for-dollar up to $125,000 to help bring this project to fruition.

“We are hopeful that both corporate and community animal lovers will see the importance of this project as the DeGeorges have done, and will donate to our fundraising efforts,” says Bonnie Brewer, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Yates County.

“Our traditional events are uncertain, so we are looking at new ways to bring in not only our normal operating expenses but funds to be able to complete this project in its entirety,” says Brewer. “We have learned so much about the layout of a shelter and what is best for the animals in our care, and a lot has changed in the 20 years since the original shelter was built.”

Time and wear from thousands of animals the HSYC have cared for have taken their toll on the existing Shelter of Hope. The board is hopeful they will receive enough support through grants and fundraising to be able to begin the rehabilitation of the current shelter facility in the near future. Once the dogs are moved into the new kennels, the renovated older portion will house only the cats, reducing noise and the animal’s stress, thus increasing their chances of being adopted.

“With the help of the Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine, we are going to make the cat facility one that will support their very specific care requirements,” says Brewer, “just as the new building for the dogs will for them.”

The HSYC Board hopes to break ground on the kennel project at the end of summer.

The Shelter of Hope was the first no-kill shelter in the community. The HSYC is a not-for-profit organization that exists through the generosity of the community, receiving no government funds for day-to-day operations. “Our core belief is that every dog and cat in our community needs a home where he or she is loved, nurtured, and respected. We provide a safe haven for pets awaiting their forever home.”

The Humane Society of Yates County is a 501(c)(3) charity (EIN #22-3495082). All donations are deemed tax-deductible absent any limitations on deductibility applicable to a particular taxpayer.

For more information about the Humane Society, visit: www.yateshumane.org

To donate, make your check payable to “The Humane Society of Yates County” and mail to:

The Humane Society of Yates County

P.O. Box 12

Penn Yan, NY 14527

To donate online, visit:

https://donorbox.org/humane-society-of-yates-county-online-donations