Dustin E. Cole, 28, is being sought for a welfare check

BATH - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate and check the welfare of Dustin E. Cole.

Cole, 28, last known address Holland American Country Inn in Bath, is a white male, medium build, 5’ 7“ tall, approximately 145 pounds with blond/strawberry hair and blue eyes, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

Cole is known to frequent the Corning area, Allard said. Please contact the Sheriff’s Office during business hours at 622-3930, or call 911, with any information.