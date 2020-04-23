WELLSVILLE — If you have a chronic health condition, it is important that you continue to see you healthcare provider. However, in light of the COVID-19 restrictions, patients may be hesitant to go to the provider’s office for care.

Good news: the Jones Memorial Medical Practices are now offering telehealth appointments. Telehealth is a way to see and talk to you provider without leaving home.

“We are still seeing patients in the office for acute issues and for obstetrical appointments, but our providers have switched to phone consults and video appointments for those who do not need to be seen in person,” explained Michele McMorris, Director of Operations for the Medical Practices, noting that this type of appointment reduces the risk of infection. “I want to stress, however, that if someone does need to be seen in person, we urge them to come to the office.”

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 – coughing, fever, shortness of breath – call before coming to the office. The provider will meet you in the parking lot and perform a swab test.

Patients who have a scheduled appointment will be contacted and offered a telehealth visit. After confirming your email address, a follow-up email will be sent with your appointment date and time. Telehealth appointments are ZOOM meetings so in order to participate with your provider, you must have a strong internet connection and a device such as a smart phone, laptop, tablet, or desktop computer with a camera and audio capability. The follow-up email will also have an internet link and a unique ZOOM meeting ID. About five minutes before your appointment time, click on the link in the email, enter your meeting ID.

These visits are safe and secure. Your provider has access to your health information in the office, but it will not be shared on-line. Telehealth visits are covered by most insurances and are subject to a co-pay.

If you have questions or would like more information or to schedule a telemedicine appointment, contact your provider’s office.