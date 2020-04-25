BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department over Friday and Saturday reported four additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 219 confirmed cases.

Two individuals are nursing home residents from the City of Hornell.

The others are residents of the City of Hornell and Town of Erwin. One of the individuals is hospitalized, bringing the total number of current hospitalizations to nine. One or more of the individuals is linked with previously reported cases.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. The investigations indicate that the individuals reported visiting the following locations within that timeframe.

· 4/21 Late Evening – Kwik Fill on Walnut St. in Elmira

· 4/23 – Southport Correctional Facility in Pine City

· 4/23 Late Evening – Mobil on W. Church St. in Elmira

· 4/23 Late Evening – Walgreens in Hornell

“Thankfully, new cases appear to be on the decline over the last few days,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are hopeful that we may continue to see decreasing cases with the support of our community members taking protective measures – wearing face coverings, washing their hands before and after visiting public locations, and limiting contact outside the home.”

All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

In addition, the Health Department has recently seen an increase in previously positive individuals being retested, and the individuals are still testing positive. These individuals are not counted as new cases, but investigations are conducted to identify any contacts and exposure risks. Upon the retest resulting in a positive, the individual’s isolation period is either extended or started anew, depending on if they had previously “recovered” and come out of isolation.