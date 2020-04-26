Long goodnight for 100-year-old industry that was once the backbone of Wellsville economy

WELLSVILLE — When the 11 remaining workers walked out of the Siemens Dresser-Rand facility on Coats Street Friday, they closed the door on the 100-year-old legacy of turbine production in Wellsville.

For over 100 years, whether it was called the Moore, Worthington, Turbodyne, or Dresser-Rand, it was one of the main industries in Allegany County, employing nearly 1,400 people from across the Twin Tiers at its peak in 1969. It was the backbone of the local economy.

Friday, the last chapter of the story came to an end as a skeleton crew of just 11 men, some with over 30 years of service to the company, walked out of the plant for the last time.

Matt Stuck, President of the local International Association of Machinists Union, was one of those men.

It has been a long goodnight for the remaining 250 employees at Dresser who learned in early 2018 the manufacturing plant owned by Siemens would close following a sale of the government services portfolio to Curtiss-Wright.

“They kept giving us different end dates, so we never knew when the doors would actually close. It is kind of a relief now because now we can get on with our lives,” Stuck said.

He went on to say that the workers went through three phases.

“When we first learned of the closing it kind of knocked the wind out of our sails. In the second phase we felt lucky because we still had a paycheck coming in, but we were getting a bit annoyed because we didn’t know the ‘magic date’ when we were going to close. In phase three workers had the opportunity to stay or leave when their jobs were eliminated,” Stuck said. “Those with other skills were able to move into different areas. A lot of people transitioned to the Olean plant. I have to say one thing, the company never threw anyone out the door.”

It was announced earlier this year to the employees that the plant would close on April 17. Between 45 and 50 worked that last day. Since last Friday, Stuck said the remaining 11 employees have been busy cleaning up the facility.

“I think most of us are relieved to have control of our lives back. Now we can make plans. And really it isn’t such a bad thing because at this time, with the coronavirus, those of us who have stuck it out will be getting an extra $600 in our unemployment checks because we’re an essential business,” he noted.. “But it is sad.”

Dresser-Rand has been an institution in Wellsville, employing generations of local residents. Its impact was also felt beyond Allegany County, with employees commuting from afar.

“Dresser has been a big part of Wellsville and the area. We had some guys, many with over 30 years in, drive in every day from Avoca. That shows you that Dresser was the Cadillac of wages,” Stuck said. “But not only that, it was generational. At parties you’d have grandfathers asking their grandsons whether a certain turbine was still being made.

“There are a lot of mixed feelings. The last year has been like a marriage where you know you are not wanted anymore and the only thing left to do is split up the sheets,” Stuck added.

In its heyday the facility saw three shifts and 1,400 workers passing through the doors of the 329,000 square foot facility. In the 80s and 90s the workforce dropped to between 600 and 800 daily workers, but still produced thousands of turbines for companies around the world and for the U.S. Navy.

During World War II, production was at such a highpoint that the Moore Steam Turbine Division of Worthington Pump and Machinery Corporation of Wellsville (as it was then known) was awarded the Maritime “M” Pennant, the Victory Fleet Flag and Maritime Merit Badges were awarded to every employee by the Vice President of the United States.

Dresser-Rand was the direct descendant of the Moore Steam Turbine Company founded in 1917 by James Leonard Moore. In 1937 it was purchased by Worthington Pump and Machinery Corporation. In 1967 the company merged with Studebaker and in 1970 Turbodyne Corporation was formed. In 1984 Turbodyne was purchased by the Dallas-based Dresser Industries. In 1987, in a joint venture with Ingersoll-Rand the Dresser-Rand Company was formed. It continued under that name until 2015 when it was purchased by Siemens. In early 2018 the company’s government business was acquired by Curtiss-Wright and it was announced shortly after that the Wellsville plant would close in 2020.

Stuck said the union granted permission and funds for the employees to hold a party when the plant shut down, but due to the social distancing now required by the coronavirus, the party has been delayed. The new date will be announced at a later time, he said.

Siemens maintains ownership of the historic Coats Street plant, whose future is now unknown.