Chemung County is working with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and local school districts to help assist residents experiencing food insecurity.

The county has arranged several distribution avenues to help meet food assistance needs in ways that are convenient for the public. It is distributing emergency food boxes in coordination with school districts and is working with the food bank to organize a drive-thru distribution site from 10 a.m. to noon May 8 at the Chemung County Fairgrounds, 170 Fairview Road, Horseheads.

Residents may reach the county COVID-19 hotline from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 607-857-1813.