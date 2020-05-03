Sheriff: ’I don’t want him to be painted as a bad guy’

CORNING - A Town of Corning man charged in late April with failure to provide appropriate outdoor shelter for a large number of dogs has been cooperative and is working to fix the situation, according to county authorities.

Robert C. Thomas, 38, was charged April 24 with 20 counts -- one for each dog -- of failure to provide appropriate shelter for dogs stored outside, a violation of state Agriculture and Markets Law.

Steuben County Deputy Brooke Payne said she and Deputy Todd Terwilliger, the county’s animal cruelty officer, responded to Rose Road due to a report of possible animal cruelty filed by a Department of Environmental Conservation officer who had responded to an unrelated complaint nearby.

Upon their arrival, deputies observed 20 dogs who were without adequate shelter, six of which were deemed to be in need of immediate medical attention.

“For the most part, (Thomas) was properly feeding the dogs and providing adequate access to water,” Payne said. “Some of the dogs were checked by a veterinarian, and dogs were found to be in decent health. The (appearance tickets) are based on the condition of (the) actual shelters the dogs were provided to live in.”

Deputies Payne and Terwilliger traveled back to the Rose Road residence Thursday to follow up on the case and reported many positive changes had already been made to the shelters.

“We have a dual purpose, educating (offenders, along with enforcement) and (Thomas) has been very cooperative,” Payne said. “He is doing exactly what we are asking of him to fix all of these issues. We are going to have several follow-ups to get the shelters where they need to be at the legal standard.”

Sheriff Jim Allard said Thomas has cooperated with the department since its first interaction with him.

“I don’t want him to be painted as a ’bad guy,’” Allard said. “He has been very cooperative.”

Payne said the department’s main goal is to make sure the dogs are being taken care of.

“So it doesn’t always mean ’charge, charge, charge,’” Payne said. “One of our other goals is to educate him, because if we just take the dogs away and charge him it’s a problem that is going to continue.”

Thomas will appear at 6 p.m. June 18 in Corning Town Court to answer to the failure to provide appropriate shelter charges.