Votes on school budgets and for board members will be held June 9 by mail-in vote, and elections for village and town seats will be held Sept. 15. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Friday making the changes to elections that had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The orders end uncertainty over when the elections would be held, particularly for schools who need to prepare budgets for the fiscal year that starts July 1. On Friday, Cuomo also canceled school for the remainder of the academic year. For school votes, eligible voters in a district will receive a postage-paid ballot in the mail to return to the district.

“School budget votes and board elections will be conducted this year under challenging circumstances, to say the least,” Robert Schneider, executive director of the state School Boards Association, said in a statement. “With the July 1 beginning of the school fiscal year approaching for many districts, we had hoped for clarity on these issues weeks ago. That said, we can now move forward.”

Village and town elections may still be held in person Sept. 15, but the order also allows for absentee voting to avoid people coming to the polls.

The first upcoming vote in New York will be the June 23 primaries for congressional and state legislative seats.

Gov. Cuomo signed an Executive Order to:

-Mandate BOE include a postage paid return envelope with absentee ballot for June 23 primary

-School board/budget elections to take place on 6/9 via mail (with postage included)

-Village/Town elections to take place on 9/15

The state Board of Elections canceled the Democratic presidential primary, since state law now allows it to take off the ballot any candidate not actively campaigning. Only Joe Biden is still running as the presumptive nominee.

The order Friday requires the elections board to include a postage paid return envelope with absentee ballots for the June 23 primaries still to be held for federal and state races.

The board is already being required to send an application to any potential primary voter to request an absentee ballot, though polls will still be open.

In late March, Cuomo moved the presidential primary from April 28 to June 23. Village elections were originally moved to April 28. For village elections, all party nominations can be done remotely by Aug. 20, and any ballots already printed for the village elections can still be used.