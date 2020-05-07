Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

KURT R. HANSIS, 28, of Penn Yan, was arrested April 28 by Penn Yan Police after being stopped for running a stop sign at a high rate of speed. A license check showed his to be suspended for failing to answer a summons out of Greece Town Court last year. He was charged with 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) and failure to stop for a stop sign, and was released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court later.

KRISTINE M. BAUMAN, 29, of Adams Road, Penn Yan, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police after she was seen driving with a suspended license April 29. She was was charged with 2nd degree AUO and released to appear in village court later.

TINO M. RIVAS, 47, of Liberty St., Penn Yan, was arrested April 29 by Penn Yan Police on two bench warrants for failures to appear on previous charges of 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation and petit larceny. He was taken to the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

JAMES S. RATHBUN, 57, of was arrested at 1:40 a.m. May 3 by N.Y. State Troopers for felony drunk driving on Mattoon Road in Prattsburg. He was charged with DWI with a previous conviction within 10 years, and was held for arraignment.

A boater in distress on Canandaigua Lake was rescued May 3 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to a navigation call near 400 East Lake Road in Middlesex for an overturned vessel with the boater in the water. Deputies met with the wife of James L. Budd, who had gone out to sail at 12:30 p.m. and she noticed the overturned vessel about half an hour later. The Middlesex Fire Chief launched his personal water craft and made contact with Mr. Budd, along with a passing vessel, and brought both ashore to the Budd’s home. Budd stated that the wind caught the sail and capsized his boat, and his several attempts to right the vessel met with no success. He was able to climb aboard the hull to keep out of the frigid water to wait for help. Middlesex Fire and Ambulance, Yates County Emergency Management, and the Branchport/Keuka Park Dive Team also responded. Budd was then checked over by EMS and signed off.

Billy J. McRae, 31, of Penn Yan, was charged with 3rd degree AUO May 4 by PYPD for driving with a suspended license. He will answer in village court later.