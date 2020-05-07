District addresses continuing shutdown, vote change, staff appointments

WELLSVILLE — Students and staff are operating from home, but the beat goes on at the Wellsville Central School District.

Distance learning is continuing following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement last week that schools will not reopen for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

In Wellsville, at-home instruction for both elementary and secondary school students will continue through Friday, June 19.

“While the amount of work we are asking students to complete during this closure has decreased, students do need to continue to show evidence of progress in their subjects in order to receive credit for the year,” said Superintendent Dave Foster. “In other words, we’re not done until after June 19.”

The district is still working through how to handle the typical events at the end of the school year amid prolonged social distancing. The 2020 graduation ceremony was scheduled for Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m., but packing the gymnasium with over 1,000 students, staff and family members is unlikely given current public health guidelines.

The district is also planning for the 2020-21 school year in the fall.

“We are entering a new phase,” Foster said. “We have been working to best preserve our end of year celebrations and prepare to deal with the new-normal which will greet us in the Fall. The job of preparing for what comes next is monumental, but we will do it and do it in a way that best balances risk with the benefit of what school should offer.”

The Wellsville Central School District honored teachers and staff Wednesday, with messages posted on a school bus from students. Foster stressed the strain the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on students and staff.

“To all of our families, I want to say from the bottom of my heart that I am sorry,” he said. “Please know that there is not a Wellsville employee who doesn’t want to see your children back at school. We have chosen careers to teach children and know that what we have asked of you is monumental.

“I’m sorry that we have asked you to try to be teachers in your home while you deal with unemployment, sickness, concerns for friends and family, and all of the fears and disruption that this crisis has brought. I’m sorry that your children are not experiencing all of the interactions with their friends, the events, and the celebrations of what they have accomplished.”

Delayed budget vote, BOE election

In other business, the school budget vote and election of board members has been rescheduled to June 9. Due to COVID-19, the vote will be held via absentee ballots only.

The County Board of Elections has provided the district with a list and mailing labels for all registered voters in the school district. Anyone who is not a registered voter, but qualifies to vote, can call the District Clerk’s office at (585) 596-2170. Leave your name and address on the voicemail and an absentee ballot will be mailed to you.

Qualified voters must be:

• a citizen of the United States

• 18 years of age

• a resident within the District for a period of 30 days prior to the meeting or election at which he or she wishes to vote

Staff moves

At this week’s meeting of the Board of Education, the BOE approved a slate of personnel actions.

Kathleen Agnello, whose professional certification as a School District Leader was issued on April 8, was appointed Coordinator of Curriculum, Instruction, and Technology.

Jason Mank was appointed tenure as Secondary School Assistant Principal effective July 30.

Teachers earning tenure included Caitlin Bowen (Technology Education), Alyssa Christensen (Music), Matthew Warren (English), Emily Thompsett (Special Education), Heather Brubaker (Special Education), Caprice Murphy (School Social Worker), Jill Vossler (Teacher Assistant) and Jill Black (Teacher Assistant).

The board also accepted the resignation of bus driver Daniel Updegraph, who is retiring effective June 30.