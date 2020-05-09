OLEAN — Pinning ceremonies to celebrate the achievements of Jamestown Community College’s nursing program graduates will take on a different feel this year.

The programs, held annually on JCC’s Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses, can be viewed on the Zoom web platform on May 14.

The graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for registered nurses.

The Cattaraugus County Campus program begins at 7 p.m. at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87636237838

It will honor a number of Allegany County natives, including Michaela Pastorius of Belfast; Shaylene Svejkovsky of Belmont; Colin Dudley and Isabella Gordon of Bolivar; Olivia Behen of Caneadea; Allison Militello of Cuba; Raquel Acevedo of Houghton; Valerie Sprague of Scio; Julia Knapp and Amber Slocum of Wellsville.

Also honored will be Lura O’Keefe and Nicole Van Sky of Allegany; Samantha Hochadel of Arcade; Shelly Albney, Holly Peranio, Brianna Platko, Jennifer Landuyt, and Kelly Siffrin of Bradford, PA; Alexis Barroqueiro, Susan Freeman, and Kayla Morey of Coudersport, PA; Jori Fratercangelo and Katelyn Goodyear of Hinsdale; Andrea Cunningham of James City, PA; Nicole Salerno of Kane, PA; Abby Medina and Cayla Thomas of Limestone; Nicole Bernhard of Mt. Jewett, PA; Jessica Burr, Rebeka Curcio, and Corinne Peters of Olean; Holly Montgomery of Portville; Jean Snodgrass of Roulette, PA; Angela Crane and Brianna Sawyer of Salamanca; and Tashia Carrow of Westline, PA.

The Jamestown Campus program, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86503628686 will honor Adrienne Dietrick of Angola; Chutima Burham of Ashville; Christina Thomas of Bronx; Kaitlyn Hoth and Tracey Swan of Cherry Creek; Dayl Pearson of Columbus, PA; Alayna Carlson, Shelby Mooradian, and Sarai Ramirez-Dominguez of Dunkirk; Sara Spencer of Ellington; Jessica Heitzenrater, Stephanie Kelly, Macey Myers, Lucas Riczker, and Taylor Ross of Falconer; Rachel Johnson and Kimberlee Sobilo of Fredonia; Krista Steward of Frewsburg; Cassondra Conklin of Gowanda; Alica D’Angelo, Andy Eklum, Addie Everson, Jenna Goodwill, Samantha Harper, Meghan Hiller, Christina Lanphere, Andrew Pezzulo, and Hunter Prentiss of Jamestown; Shannon Albert, Emma Blasius, Christian Hern, Dylan Marsh, and Mallery Rockwell of Lakewood; Caylee Starks of Little Valley; Erin Motter of Russell, PA; Megan Charette and Ryan Sanders of Sherman; Brooke Birner of Silver Creek; Jennifer Diers of Sinclairville; Amy Maisner of Spring Creek, PA; Christina Childs, Kayla Littlefield-Porter, and Ashley Pitner of Sugar Grove, PA; Kimberly Campbell of Warren, PA; and Ashley Burgess and Olivia Knapp of Westfield.