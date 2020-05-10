5,000 to be distributed in 11 designated sites to those registered

BELMONT – The Allegany County Office For the Aging will be distributing free protective masks to people 70 years of age or older starting Tuesday.

Those wanting masks need to register for pickup. Call 585-268-9390 to register as soon as possible.

Anita Mattison, head of the Allegany County OFA, explained the 1.8 million masks are being distributed across the state. Allegany County has received 5,000 face masks.

“The New York State Department of the Office For the Aging obtained the masks and they have 1.8 million to distribute across the state to each county. We have received 5,000 masks to give to the county’s 5,538 seniors who are over 70-years-old,” Mattison said.

She went on to explain that the masks will be given to those over 70-years-old according to the new Matilda’s Law requiring face masks and social distancing, emphasizing increased risk of coronavirus for those over 70, especially for those with underlying health conditions.

Because there are 538 people who will not receive a mask, Mattison said that it is extremely important for people to register to obtain a mask.

“We will be asking people for their name, date of birth, address and phone number and the location where they will pick up a mask. This will help us to make sure that we have enough masks at that particular site to distribute,” Mattison said.

She said that the phone calls may be made after hours, because they will be answered by a machine that will be checked daily.

Although some of the distribution sites are near the county boundaries, the masks being distributed are only for 70-year-old plus elders who reside in Allegany County.

“Other counties have their own masks to distribute,” Mattison said.

She went on to say that the masks are made of cloth and that they should periodically be washed to provide maximum safety.

“A mask is not a safeguard unless you take care of it,” she said.

The distribution sites are:

Tuesday

9 to 11 a.m. at the Andover Ambulance Corp 8 Chestnut St., Andover and at the Independence EMS 508 Main St., Whitesville

1 to 3 p.m. at the Wellsville Middle/High School, 126 West State St., Wellsville

Wednesday

9 to 11 a.m. at the Friendship Fire Dept., 7 Depot St., Friendship; at the Alfred Fire Co., 4 South Main St., Alfred; and at the Belmont Fire Co., 80 Schuyler St., Belmont.

1 to 3 p.m. – Cuba Fire Dept., 51 East Main St., Cuba

Thursday

9 to 11 a.m. at the Canaseraga Fire Dept., 10 Main St., Canaseraga

1 to 3 p.m. at the Bolivar Fire Dept., 460 Main St., Bolivar

Friday

1 to 3 p.m. – at the Rushford Fire Dept., 8911 Upper St., Rushford and at the Fillmore Fire Co., 24 South Genesee St., Fillmore

If you are homebound and unable to attend a distribution site, contact the Office For the Aging and arrangements will be made for delivery with the assistance of the local emergency responders.

The experts concur that while protective masks do not necessarily prevent a person from being infected with the coronavirus, they do prevent the wearer from contaminating others.