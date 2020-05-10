DPW expects to work on 88 miles of county roads at a cost of $6 million this year

BATH — Potential funding from New York State’s Extreme Winter Recovery Funding and Pave NY could add to Steuben County Public Works road work schedule in 2020, with the current drop in oil prices likely to reduce costs already budgeted for pending projects, according to county Public Works Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti.

Whether the new funds remain in place, given the strained state budget, Spagnoletti recently told the county Legislature’s Public Works Committee, his department expects to work on 88 miles of county roads at a cost of $6 million this year.

The scheduled road work is in large part funded through the state’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Plan and is expected to bring the county Public Work’s Five Year Plan to a successful conclusion.

County road work scheduled pending Extreme Winter Recovery Funding and Pave NY funds will be announced at a later date.

Work now slated for 2020 includes:

Chip seal

Bath: Rd. 14, 1.6 miles

Bath/Urbana/Bradford: Rd. 16, 7.2 miles

Campbell/Thurston Rd. 1, 2.3 miles

Cameron: Rd. 10A, 2.7 miles

Cameron: Rd. 22, 0.2 miles

Cameron/Rathbone: Rd. 24, 1 mile

Campbell: Rd. 333, 1 mile

Cohocton: Rd. 35, 3 miles

Cohocton: Rd. 39, 0.6 miles

Dansville: Rd. 52, 1.2 miles

Howard/Bath: Rd. 14, 1.6 miles

Prattsburgh: Rd. 7, 0.2 miles

Prattsburgh: Rd. 74, 1.4 miles

Prattsburgh: Rd. 75, 2.5 miles

Prattsburgh Rd. 122, 3.1 miles

Troupsburg: Rd. 103, 3.8 miles

Wayland: Rd. 36, 0.5 miles

Wayne: Rd. 94, 0.8 miles

Wheeler: Rd. 13, 3.2 miles

Recycle and 1.5-inch Blacktop

Bath: Rd. 10, 1.3 miles

Bath: Rd. 15, 3.3 miles

Hartsville: Rd. 28 1.7 miles

Hornellsville: Rd. 64, 0.4 miles

Hornellsville: Rd. 66, 3.7 miles

Hornellsville: Rd. 109, 2.7 miles

2-inch Blacktop, T&L

Caton: Rd. 32, 2.7 miles

Prattsburgh: Rd. 74, 1.4 miles

2-inch Blacktop

Fremont: Rd. 57, 2.7 miles

Woodhull: Rd. 100, 3.1 miles

Blacktop shoulders

Prattsburgh: Rd. 122, 3.1 miles

Grind/Liquid asphalt injection/ blacktop

Canisteo: Rd. 27, 5 miles

Howard: Rd. 70, 2.9 miles

Gravel, Grind/Liquid asphalt injection; 2-inch blacktop

Canisteo: Rd. 21, 1.5 miles

Gravel, Grind/Liquid asphalt injection; double chip seal

Campbell: Rd. 4, 3.1 miles

Tuscarora Rd. 5, 1.4 miles