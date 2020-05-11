NAPLES — In response to recent NY on Pause mandates prohibiting public performances, Bristol Valley Theater, the Finger Lakes' award-winning live professional theater, will be offering their first ever BVT at Home theatrical event: an encore screening of the world premiere musical The King's Legacy, for patrons to enjoy online from the safety of their own homes.

The link to the event will go live at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 16.

“We miss our audience and our supporters, but their safety and the safety of our artists are our primary concerns,” said BVT Executive Artistic Director Karin Bowersock. “But in this time that we must be apart, we wanted to give everyone something really special to enjoy at home.”

The musical, which explores the intrigue of the court of King Henry VIII, his six wives and desperate quest for a son, premiered to much acclaim last summer as part of BVT's 2019 season. It was written and composed by BVT artist and Honeoye native Michael Radi, and directed by Chris J. Handley. Sets were designed by Christopher and Justin Swader, costumes by Samantha J. Miller, lights by MaryEllen Stebbins, sound by Rich Miller, and musical direction by Annabelle Lee Revak. It is part of BVT's ongoing BVT New Works initiative. The cast features Jennifer Arfsten, Hannah Karpenko, Mike Kinzer, Leigh Martha Klinger, Bunny Baldwin, Michael Radi, Mark Poppleton, Tess Marshall and Alex Loucks.

The link to the free performance is https://youtu.be/vrHhj3YGI7A and the link is also available on BVT's Facebook page and website. The performance goes live on May 16 but will remain active until June 16, so that patrons may enjoy at home at their convenience. The Facebook page and website will be updated with details of future BVT at Home events as they are scheduled.