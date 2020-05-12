May 13

Social Distance Lake A Pro: Online Gaming Resources for all Skill Levels

Miss the days of getting together with friends for board games and party games? Join us to learn about a wealth of free resources that will allow you to get back to gaming, no matter the distance between you! Join us on Zoom at 1:00 pm using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83677955942

May 13 & 14

Blood Drive

Red Cross Blood Drives will be held

• From 2 to 7 p.m. May 13 at Benton Fire Dept., 932 State Rte. 14A, Benton.

• From 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 14 at Branchport Fire Dept. State Rte. 54A, Branchport.

Heavy demand continues for all blood types. The Red Cross is taking great caution in creating a safe and sanitized environment at each blood drive including temperature checks, regular sanitizing of surfaces, masks and gloves for staff and volunteers,and safe distancing. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment. Appointments are encouraged and determine the amount of staff provided at each drive. Download the free Red Cross Donor App and use Rapid Pass to save time at the donation site. If you are healthy, at least 17, and have a donor card or two forms of idea your donation can help up to three individuals.

May 16

Chicken Barbecue

A chicken barbecue will be hosted by Boy Scout Troop 44 on Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lyons National Bank parking lot. Dinners are $10.

May 23

Pre-order take-out Chicken Barbecue

A take-out chicken barbecue will be hosted by the Goodrich Smith VFW Post 8649 on Seneca St. in Dundee May 23 from noon till 1:30 p.m. Pre-orders must be placed by May 18.

Dinners are $10, chicken halves $5. Meals will be delivered to your car and money will be collected at that time. Call 315-694-3210 or 607-243-8669 Wednesdays or Thursdays from 3 to 8 p.m. to pre-order.

May 26

Blood Drive

Chicken BBQ

The Yates County History Center will host a chicken BBQ on Saturday, May 23 from 11 a.m. til sold out at Lyons National Bank on Liberty Street in Penn Yan.

Full dinner includes chicken, choice of macaroni salad or cole slaw, salt potatoes and a roll for $10. Chicken only is available. Catering by Gale Wynn of Canandaigua.

May 30

Chicken BBQ

Saturday, May 30, at Penn Yan Lyon’s National Bank parking lot from 10:30 until sold out. Meal includes a 1/2 chicken, salt potatoes, macaroni salad or cole slaw, roll w/butter. Cost is $10. All proceeds are for the First Baptist Church Board of Christian Education. All required COVID-19 precautions will be strictly adhered to. Thank you for all of your support!

Roast Beef Dinner Cancelled

The Middlesex Hose Co.’s Roast Beef Dinner Saturday, May 30 has been canceled due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. We send our hopes and prayers that all of you are well. With everyone working together we hope all of this will be over soon. We truly miss seeing all of you at our dinners. You our supporters are an important part of our family. You can get the latest news at our new website at https://middlesexfire.org/ or our Facebook pages, Middlesex Roast Beef Dinner and Middlesex Hose Company.