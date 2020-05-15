Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Steuben County Deputies arrested James R. Mault, 38, of Bath, May 1 after an investigation of a roll-over crash on Rte. 54 in Hammondsport where Mault allegedly was driving under the influence of drugs, crashing the vehicle and recklessly endangering the passengers. Mault was charged with DWAI by drugs and 2nd degree reckless endangerment. He was released on an appearance ticket and traffic summons to appear in the Urbana Town Court later.

Ryan A. Clark, 28, of Prattsburg, was arrested May 5 by N.Y. State Troopers responding to a domestic incident. He was charged with 4th degree criminal mischief for damaging property valued over $250. He was released with an appearance ticket for Pulteney Town Court.

Jason L. Ferris, 46, of Hammondsport, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police May 5 for driving while having a suspended license. He was charged with 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) and released with a ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court later.

John J. Drozda, 22, of Naples was ticketed for 3rd degree AUO by Penn Yan Police May 6 after a license check showed his was suspended for failing to answer a summons for Penn Yan Village Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.

Philip L. Leonard, 58, of Penn Yan, was ticketed for 3rd degree AUO by Penn Yan Police May 6 after a check of his license revealed it was suspended since 2019 for failure to pay fine in Monroe County. Leonard was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

Lisa S. Granger, 41, of Penn Yan, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police May 6 for 3rd degree AUO and inadequate brake lamps after a license check showed her’s to be suspended for failure to pay a fine. She was released with appearance tickets.

Ryan D. PowerS, 19, of Upper Hill Road, Middlesex, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. May 9 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to a his home for a complaint of a physical altercation. Deputies discovered the fight was over a car accident on Shay Road. Smelling of alcohol, Powers failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Yates County Jail for a chemical test. He was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, 2nd degree AUO, and unlawful possession of alcohol under age 21. He was released with appearance tickets for Middlesex Town Court later.

John R. Domino, 32, of Charles St., Dresden, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police May 9 for 2nd degree AUO for driving with a suspended license. He was released with an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court.

SCOTT M. BADEAU, 37, of Elmira Heights, was arrested for drunk driving at 11:32 p.m. May 9 by State Troopers on Rte. 54 in Wayne. He was charged with first offense DWI, and will answer in Wayne Town Court.

George A. Lopez, 24, of Marshall Road, Waterloo, was ticketed by Penn Yan Police May 11 after being stopped for driving with a suspended license. He was also found with marijuana. Lopez was charged with 2nd degree AUO and 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and was released with appearance tickets for village court.