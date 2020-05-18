Reusable cloth masks will be available on Tuesday, May 19 at no cost for pick up at convenient locations throughout Steuben County.

The New York State Office for the Aging is making the masks available to Steuben County residents age 70 and older. The distribution is being coordinated through the Steuben County Office of Emergency Services and the Office for the Aging. Supplies are limited and masks are washable for reuse. Any questions related to this distribution can be directed to the Steuben County Office for the Aging at 607-664-2298.

Masks will be available at the following locations:

– Walgreens Pharmacy, 12 Park Drive, Hornell. The pharmacy drive-thru may be used.

– Dollar General, 3851 State Route 417, Jasper.

– Walgreens Pharmacy, 321 Washington St., Bath. The pharmacy drive-thru is available.

Dollar General, 303 N. Lackawanna St., Wayland.