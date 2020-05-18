Customers are expected to wear facemasks even during curbside pickup transactions, according to the Phase One guidelines

HORNELL — A Saturday stroll down Main Street in Hornell illustrated the mixed status of reopening businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some businesses have been given permission to resume during Phase 1 of New York State’s guidelines while others remain closed, awaiting the next phase.

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 5 of 10 regions in the state had met the criteria for Phase 1. The Southern Tier, including Steuben County, is one of the regions that will now permit in-person work in construction, manufacturing and non-essential retail businesses.

Regions must meet seven standards including COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates, the availability of tests and contact tracing, and adequate personal protective equipment. Allegany County is part of the Western New York region which, due to the Buffalo area’s high COVID-19 numbers, was not eligible for Phase 1 on Friday.

Hornell retail stores may be getting back to business, but it will not be business as usual, pre-pandemic. Hornell Furniture Outlet and Davidson’s Furniture both announced their reopening on their Facebook pages Friday, listing new safety features.

“We have and will continue to follow all guidelines set forth by the CDC, Governor Cuomo and the State of New York. We have increased our focus on cleanliness and sanitization including the installation of a sneeze guard at our register, face masks for associates and sanitizer available for our customers,” HFO posted.

Customers are expected to wear facemasks even during curbside pickup transactions, according to the Phase One guidelines.

As reported by USA TODAY Network's New York team, each of the four reopening phases will be in effect for at least two weeks to monitor COVID-19 cases. Phase 2 is expected to include professional services; finance and insurance; in-person retail; administrative support; and real estate. Phase 3 would include the hospitality industry and dine-in restaurants. Phase 4 would include arts, entertainment, recreation and education.

Keeping track of individual businesses can be confusing. To help shoppers, Hornell Partners for Growth “has a post pinned to the top of our Facebook page that is updated every Friday,” according to HPG Business Improvement District Manager Valorie Whitehill.

“The details are for all locations in the district that are open in some way. It could be online sales, gift certificates, call-in orders, curbside, drive thru, open but no walk ins. Some locations are even taking orders through Facebook Messenger. As the phases and the way of doing things change we will do everything we can to share details with our businesses and the community,” Whitehill said.

Hornell mayor John Buckley expressed optimism about the reopening and urged Maple City residents to follow the Phase 1 guidelines.

“I’m very eager and excited to get businesses back up and running. While we need to be cautious and reopen in a safe manner, I think it is time to start getting back to work. It is heartbreaking to see so many in our community and beyond suffer both personally and financially from the consequences of this pandemic. I am very proud of the way our community has rallied around our local businesses throughout this crisis. I urge everyone to act responsibly and follow the recommended guidelines so we can proceed to future phases,” Buckley said.