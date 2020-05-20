Hornell Public Works employees praised for contributions

HORNELL — They play a role in nearly every aspect of daily life — everything from water and sewer to safe roads and recreation in local parks.

They answer emergency calls at all hours of the day ... and sometimes in the middle of the night, too.

They work outdoors through the coldest depths of winter and the dog days of summer.

They are the unsung heroes who keep the Maple City humming.

They are Department of Public Works employees.

The City of Hornell marked the many contributions of its DPW employees at Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting, declaring this week Public Works Week in the City of Hornell.

“This week is National Public Works Week and on behalf of myself and the City of Hornell I am issuing a proclamation declaring May 17th through May 23rd Public Works Week in the City of Hornell,” said Mayor John Buckley. “Our Public Works employees work hard every day providing many of our City’s services from the Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants that operate seven days a week, 365 days a year, to our DPW crew who does everything from filling potholes, paving, plowing roads, mowing and maintaining our parks to designing the annual BOCES house, maintaining our City vehicles and picking up Christmas Trees and brush.

“It is because of your hard work and dedication that helps make Hornell such a wonderful place to live. Thank you for all you do!”

The city’s resolution is titled “It Starts Here” and notes the contributions of the public works professionals who “focus on infrastructure, facilities and services that are of vital importance to sustainable and resilient communities and to the public health, high quality of life and well-being of the people of Hornell.”

2020 marks the 60th annual National Public Works Week sponsored by the American Public Works Association/Canadian Public Works Association.

The resolution encourages “citizens, civic leaders and children in Hornell to gain knowledge of and to maintain a progressive interest and understanding of the importance of public works and public works programs in their respective communities,” and urges all citizens “to pay tribute to our public works professionals, engineers, managers and employees and to recognize the substantial contributions they make to protecting our national health, safety, and quality of life.”