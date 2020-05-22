CORNING - The lights at Corning Memorial Stadium will continue to shine on Friday nights and also on Memorial Day, Corning Painted-Post Athletic Damian Saks said Thursday.

Friday night lights will continue at the stadium to honor senior athletes and and all students that have been impacted by the pandemic.

The event starts at 8:20 p.m. and last for 20 minutes. 8:20 p.m. is also 20:20 in military time and also symbolizes the current year.

Additionally, Memorial Stadium will be turning on its lights on Monday, May 25th at 8:30 pm.

“We want to celebrate Memorial Day and honor those who sacrificed their lives serving this country while in military service,” said Saks.

Since the Stadium was dedicated to those men and women who died during World War I and World War II on September 12, 1948 the lights will be turned on for 9 minutes and 12 seconds in their honor and memory.

Corning-Painted Post High School encourages those who observe the stadium to follow all social distancing guidelines.